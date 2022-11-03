College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 10
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Tennessee-Georgia, Alabama-LSU and Clemson-Notre Dame. Also, the Week 10 slate includes Texas Tech-TCU, Texas-Kansas State, California-USC, Wake Forest-NC State, and Michigan State-Illinois. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 10
Athlon Sports picks the 21* matchups involving AP Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 10:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (Fri.)
WASH -3.5
Oregon State
Washington
Oregon State
No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers
MICH -26.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
No. 8 Oregon at Colorado
ORE -31.5
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas
OKST -2
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State
UCLA -10.5
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
No. 16 Penn State at Indiana
PSU -14
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Arizona at No. 12 Utah
UTAH -17.5
Arizona
Utah
Utah
Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois
ILL -16
Michigan State
Michigan State
Michigan State
No. 25 UCF at Memphis
UCF -3.5
UCF
UCF
UCF
No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern
OSU -38
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia
UNC -7.5
North Carolina
North Carolina
Virginia
No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa
TUL -7.5
Tulsa
Tulane
Tulane
No. 22 Syracuse at Pitt
PITT -3.5
Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas
ARK -13.5
Liberty
Liberty
Liberty
California at No. 9 USC
USC -21.5
USC
USC
USC
Texas at No. 13 Kansas State
TEX -2.5
Texas
Texas
Kansas State
Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU
TCU -9.5
TCU
TCU
TCU
No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State
WF -4.5
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
NC State
No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame
CLEM -4
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU
ALA -13
LSU
LSU
LSU
No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia
UGA -8.5
Tennessee
Tennessee
Georgia
*AP Top 25 teams on bye in Week 10: No. 11 Ole Miss.