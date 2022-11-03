College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 10

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Tennessee-Georgia, Alabama-LSU and Clemson-Notre Dame. Also, the Week 10 slate includes Texas Tech-TCU, Texas-Kansas State, California-USC, Wake Forest-NC State, and Michigan State-Illinois. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 21* matchups involving AP Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 10:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (Fri.) WASH -3.5 Oregon State Washington Oregon State No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers MICH -26.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan No. 8 Oregon at Colorado ORE -31.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas OKST -2 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State UCLA -10.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA No. 16 Penn State at Indiana PSU -14 Penn State Penn State Penn State Arizona at No. 12 Utah UTAH -17.5 Arizona Utah Utah Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois ILL -16 Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State No. 25 UCF at Memphis UCF -3.5 UCF UCF UCF No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern OSU -38 Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia UNC -7.5 North Carolina North Carolina Virginia No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa TUL -7.5 Tulsa Tulane Tulane No. 22 Syracuse at Pitt PITT -3.5 Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas ARK -13.5 Liberty Liberty Liberty California at No. 9 USC USC -21.5 USC USC USC Texas at No. 13 Kansas State TEX -2.5 Texas Texas Kansas State Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU TCU -9.5 TCU TCU TCU No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State WF -4.5 Wake Forest Wake Forest NC State No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame CLEM -4 Clemson Clemson Clemson No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU ALA -13 LSU LSU LSU No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia UGA -8.5 Tennessee Tennessee Georgia

*AP Top 25 teams on bye in Week 10: No. 11 Ole Miss.