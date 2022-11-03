Skip to main content
Week 10 College Football Betting Preview
College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 10

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Tennessee-Georgia, Alabama-LSU and Clemson-Notre Dame. Also, the Week 10 slate includes Texas Tech-TCU, Texas-Kansas State, California-USC, Wake Forest-NC State, and Michigan State-Illinois. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 21* matchups involving AP Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 10:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (Fri.)

WASH -3.5

Oregon State

Washington

Oregon State

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers

MICH -26.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado

ORE -31.5

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas

OKST -2

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State

UCLA -10.5

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

No. 16 Penn State at Indiana

PSU -14

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Arizona at No. 12 Utah

UTAH -17.5

Arizona

Utah

Utah

Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois

ILL -16

Michigan State

Michigan State

Michigan State

No. 25 UCF at Memphis

UCF -3.5

UCF

UCF

UCF

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern

OSU -38

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia

UNC -7.5

North Carolina

North Carolina

Virginia

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa

TUL -7.5

Tulsa

Tulane

Tulane

No. 22 Syracuse at Pitt

PITT -3.5

Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas

ARK -13.5

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

California at No. 9 USC

USC -21.5

USC

USC

USC

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State

TEX -2.5

Texas

Texas

Kansas State

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU

TCU -9.5

TCU

TCU

TCU

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State

WF -4.5

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

NC State

No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame

CLEM -4

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU

ALA -13

LSU

LSU

LSU

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia

UGA -8.5

Tennessee

Tennessee

Georgia

*AP Top 25 teams on bye in Week 10: No. 11 Ole Miss.

Podcast: A Breakdown of the Auburn Job + Potential Candidates. Complete Week 10 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread.