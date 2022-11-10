Skip to main content

College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 11

Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles Football

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including TCU-Texas, Alabama-Ole Miss and LSU-Arkansas. Also, the Week 11 slate includes Washington-Oregon, Louisville-Clemson, UCF-Tulane, Indiana-Ohio State, Purdue-Illinois, and North Carolina-Wake Forest. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 21 matchups involving AP Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 11:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 25 Florida State at Syracuse

FSU -6.5

Florida State

Syracuse

Syracuse

No. 23 Kansas State at Baylor

BAY -2.5

Baylor

Kansas State

Kansas State

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois

ILL -6.5

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore)

ND -16.5

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

No. 19 Liberty at UConn

LIB -14.5

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

Boston College at No. 17 NC State

NCST -19.5

Boston College

Boston College

NC State

No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane

TUL -2

Tulane

Tulane

UCF

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest

WF -3.5

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State

PSU -10

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Stanford at No. 13 Utah

UTAH -24

Utah

Utah

Utah

Louisville at No. 12 Clemson

CLEM -7

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss

ALA -12

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Arizona at No. 9 UCLA

UCLA -19.5

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

Colorado at No. 8 USC (Fri.)

USC -34

USC

USC

USC

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas

LSU -3

LSU

LSU

Arkansas

No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

ORE -13.5

Washington

Washington

Washington

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee

TENN -21

Tennessee

Missouri

Missouri

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas

TEX -7

TCU

TCU

TCU

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan

MICH -29.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

OSU -40

Ohio State

Indiana

Indiana

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State

UGA -16.5

Georgia

Mississippi State

Georgia

