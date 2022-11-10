College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 11
Week 11 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including TCU-Texas, Alabama-Ole Miss and LSU-Arkansas. Also, the Week 11 slate includes Washington-Oregon, Louisville-Clemson, UCF-Tulane, Indiana-Ohio State, Purdue-Illinois, and North Carolina-Wake Forest. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 11
Athlon Sports picks the 21 matchups involving AP Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 11:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 25 Florida State at Syracuse
FSU -6.5
Florida State
Syracuse
Syracuse
No. 23 Kansas State at Baylor
BAY -2.5
Baylor
Kansas State
Kansas State
Purdue at No. 21 Illinois
ILL -6.5
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore)
ND -16.5
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
No. 19 Liberty at UConn
LIB -14.5
Liberty
Liberty
Liberty
Boston College at No. 17 NC State
NCST -19.5
Boston College
Boston College
NC State
No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane
TUL -2
Tulane
Tulane
UCF
No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest
WF -3.5
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State
PSU -10
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Stanford at No. 13 Utah
UTAH -24
Utah
Utah
Utah
Louisville at No. 12 Clemson
CLEM -7
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss
ALA -12
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Arizona at No. 9 UCLA
UCLA -19.5
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Colorado at No. 8 USC (Fri.)
USC -34
USC
USC
USC
No. 7 LSU at Arkansas
LSU -3
LSU
LSU
Arkansas
No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
ORE -13.5
Washington
Washington
Washington
Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee
TENN -21
Tennessee
Missouri
Missouri
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas
TEX -7
TCU
TCU
TCU
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan
MICH -29.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
OSU -40
Ohio State
Indiana
Indiana
No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State
UGA -16.5
Georgia
Mississippi State
Georgia