College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 11

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including TCU-Texas, Alabama-Ole Miss and LSU-Arkansas. Also, the Week 11 slate includes Washington-Oregon, Louisville-Clemson, UCF-Tulane, Indiana-Ohio State, Purdue-Illinois, and North Carolina-Wake Forest. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 21 matchups involving AP Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 11:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 25 Florida State at Syracuse FSU -6.5 Florida State Syracuse Syracuse No. 23 Kansas State at Baylor BAY -2.5 Baylor Kansas State Kansas State Purdue at No. 21 Illinois ILL -6.5 Illinois Illinois Illinois No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore) ND -16.5 Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame No. 19 Liberty at UConn LIB -14.5 Liberty Liberty Liberty Boston College at No. 17 NC State NCST -19.5 Boston College Boston College NC State No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane TUL -2 Tulane Tulane UCF No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest WF -3.5 North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Maryland at No. 14 Penn State PSU -10 Penn State Penn State Penn State Stanford at No. 13 Utah UTAH -24 Utah Utah Utah Louisville at No. 12 Clemson CLEM -7 Clemson Clemson Clemson No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss ALA -12 Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Arizona at No. 9 UCLA UCLA -19.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA Colorado at No. 8 USC (Fri.) USC -34 USC USC USC No. 7 LSU at Arkansas LSU -3 LSU LSU Arkansas No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon ORE -13.5 Washington Washington Washington Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee TENN -21 Tennessee Missouri Missouri No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas TEX -7 TCU TCU TCU Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan MICH -29.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State OSU -40 Ohio State Indiana Indiana No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State UGA -16.5 Georgia Mississippi State Georgia

