College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 12

Week 12 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including USC-UCLA, Georgia-Kentucky, TCU-Baylor, Illinois-Michigan, and Utah-Oregon. Also, the Week 12 slate includes NC State-Louisville, Miami-Clemson, Ole Miss-Arkansas, Tennessee-South Carolina, Kansas State-West Virginia, and Oklahoma State-Oklahoma. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 22* matchups involving the top 25 teams, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, against the spread for Week 12:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple

CIN -17

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

No. 24 NC State at Louisville

LOU -4

NC State

NC State

NC State

No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State

ORST -8

Oregon State

Oregon State

Oregon State

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

OU -7.5

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

SMU at No. 21 Tulane (Thurs.)

TUL -3

Tulane

Tulane

Tulane

Navy at No. 20 UCF

UCF -16.5

UCF

UCF

UCF

Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State

FSU -24

Florida State

Florida State

Louisiana

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame

ND -21

Boston College

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Colorado at No. 17 Washington

WASH -31

Washington

Washington

Washington

No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia

KSU -7.5

Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

OLE -2

Arkansas

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina

UNC -21

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers

PSU -19

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon

ORE -3

Oregon

Oregon

Utah

Miami at No. 11 Clemson

CLEM -19

Clemson

Miami

Clemson

No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA

USC -2.5

USC

USC

UCLA

UAB at No. 6 LSU

LSU -14.5

LSU

LSU

LSU

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

TEN -21.5

Tennessee

South Carolina

South Carolina

No. 4 TCU at Baylor

TCU -2.5

TCU

TCU

TCU

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan

MICH -18

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland

OSU -27.5

Ohio State

Maryland

Maryland

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

UGA -22.5

Georgia

Kentucky

Kentucky

Podcast: Week 12 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread + Reaction to CFB Playoff Top 25 Rankings

*Note: No. 8 Alabama at Austin Peay was not included because the Governors are an FCS program.