College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 12
Week 12 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including USC-UCLA, Georgia-Kentucky, TCU-Baylor, Illinois-Michigan, and Utah-Oregon. Also, the Week 12 slate includes NC State-Louisville, Miami-Clemson, Ole Miss-Arkansas, Tennessee-South Carolina, Kansas State-West Virginia, and Oklahoma State-Oklahoma. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 22* matchups involving the top 25 teams, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, against the spread for Week 12:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple
CIN -17
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
No. 24 NC State at Louisville
LOU -4
NC State
NC State
NC State
No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State
ORST -8
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon State
No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
OU -7.5
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
SMU at No. 21 Tulane (Thurs.)
TUL -3
Tulane
Tulane
Tulane
Navy at No. 20 UCF
UCF -16.5
UCF
UCF
UCF
Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State
FSU -24
Florida State
Florida State
Louisiana
Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame
ND -21
Boston College
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Colorado at No. 17 Washington
WASH -31
Washington
Washington
Washington
No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
KSU -7.5
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas
OLE -2
Arkansas
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina
UNC -21
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers
PSU -19
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon
ORE -3
Oregon
Oregon
Utah
Miami at No. 11 Clemson
CLEM -19
Clemson
Miami
Clemson
No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA
USC -2.5
USC
USC
UCLA
UAB at No. 6 LSU
LSU -14.5
LSU
LSU
LSU
No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina
TEN -21.5
Tennessee
South Carolina
South Carolina
No. 4 TCU at Baylor
TCU -2.5
TCU
TCU
TCU
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan
MICH -18
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland
OSU -27.5
Ohio State
Maryland
Maryland
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky
UGA -22.5
Georgia
Kentucky
Kentucky
Podcast: Week 12 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread + Reaction to CFB Playoff Top 25 Rankings
*Note: No. 8 Alabama at Austin Peay was not included because the Governors are an FCS program.