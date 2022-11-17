College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 12

Week 12 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including USC-UCLA, Georgia-Kentucky, TCU-Baylor, Illinois-Michigan, and Utah-Oregon. Also, the Week 12 slate includes NC State-Louisville, Miami-Clemson, Ole Miss-Arkansas, Tennessee-South Carolina, Kansas State-West Virginia, and Oklahoma State-Oklahoma. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 22* matchups involving the top 25 teams, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, against the spread for Week 12:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple CIN -17 Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati No. 24 NC State at Louisville LOU -4 NC State NC State NC State No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State ORST -8 Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma OU -7.5 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State SMU at No. 21 Tulane (Thurs.) TUL -3 Tulane Tulane Tulane Navy at No. 20 UCF UCF -16.5 UCF UCF UCF Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State FSU -24 Florida State Florida State Louisiana Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame ND -21 Boston College Notre Dame Notre Dame Colorado at No. 17 Washington WASH -31 Washington Washington Washington No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia KSU -7.5 Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas OLE -2 Arkansas Arkansas Ole Miss Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina UNC -21 North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers PSU -19 Penn State Penn State Penn State No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon ORE -3 Oregon Oregon Utah Miami at No. 11 Clemson CLEM -19 Clemson Miami Clemson No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA USC -2.5 USC USC UCLA UAB at No. 6 LSU LSU -14.5 LSU LSU LSU No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina TEN -21.5 Tennessee South Carolina South Carolina No. 4 TCU at Baylor TCU -2.5 TCU TCU TCU Illinois at No. 3 Michigan MICH -18 Michigan Michigan Michigan No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland OSU -27.5 Ohio State Maryland Maryland No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky UGA -22.5 Georgia Kentucky Kentucky

*Note: No. 8 Alabama at Austin Peay was not included because the Governors are an FCS program.