College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 13

Week 13 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including Notre Dame-USC, Michigan-Ohio State, Oregon-Oregon State, and Florida-Florida State. Also, the Week 13 slate includes Baylor-Texas, Iowa State-TCU, LSU-Texas A&M, Michigan State-Penn State, South Carolina-Clemson, and Auburn-Alabama. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 21 matchups involving the top 25 teams, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, against the spread for Week 13:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (Thanksgiving) MISS -2 Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (Fri.) CIN -2 Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Baylor at No. 23 Texas (Fri.) TEX -8.5 Texas Texas Texas NC State at No. 17 North Carolina (Fri.) UNC -6.5 NC State NC State NC State No. 18 UCLA at California (Fri.) UCLA -10 UCLA UCLA UCLA Florida at No. 16 Florida State (Fri.) FSU -9.5 Florida Florida State Florida No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky UK -3 Kentucky Louisville Kentucky No. 22 UCF at USF UCF -19.5 UCF UCF UCF No. 14 Utah at Colorado UTAH -29.5 Utah Utah Utah No. 13 Washington at Washington State WASH -2 Washington Washington Washington State Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State KSU -12 Kansas State Kansas Kansas State Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State PSU -18 Penn State Penn State Penn State No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt TENN -14 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State ORE -3 Oregon Oregon Oregon South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson CLEM -14.5 Clemson Clemson South Carolina Auburn at No. 7 Alabama ALA -22 Auburn Auburn Alabama No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC USC -5.5 Notre Dame USC USC No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M LSU -10 LSU LSU LSU Iowa State at No. 4 TCU TCU -10 TCU TCU TCU No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State OSU -7.5 Ohio State Michigan Michigan Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia UGA -35.5 Georgia Georgia Tech Georgia

