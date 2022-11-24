College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 13

Skip to main content
Week 13 College Football Betting Preview
Week 13 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including Notre Dame-USC, Michigan-Ohio State, Oregon-Oregon State, and Florida-Florida State. Also, the Week 13 slate includes Baylor-Texas, Iowa State-TCU, LSU-Texas A&M, Michigan State-Penn State, South Carolina-Clemson, and Auburn-Alabama. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 21 matchups involving the top 25 teams, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, against the spread for Week 13:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (Thanksgiving)

MISS -2

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (Fri.)

CIN -2

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Baylor at No. 23 Texas (Fri.)

TEX -8.5

Texas

Texas

Texas

NC State at No. 17 North Carolina (Fri.)

UNC -6.5

NC State

NC State

NC State

No. 18 UCLA at California (Fri.)

UCLA -10

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

Florida at No. 16 Florida State (Fri.)

FSU -9.5

Florida

Florida State

Florida

No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky

UK -3

Kentucky

Louisville

Kentucky

No. 22 UCF at USF

UCF -19.5

UCF

UCF

UCF

No. 14 Utah at Colorado

UTAH -29.5

Utah

Utah

Utah

No. 13 Washington at Washington State

WASH -2

Washington

Washington

Washington State

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State

KSU -12

Kansas State

Kansas

Kansas State

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State

PSU -18

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

TENN -14

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

ORE -3

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson

CLEM -14.5

Clemson

Clemson

South Carolina

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama

ALA -22

Auburn

Auburn

Alabama

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC

USC -5.5

Notre Dame

USC

USC

No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M

LSU -10

LSU

LSU

LSU

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU

TCU -10

TCU

TCU

TCU

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

OSU -7.5

Ohio State

Michigan

Michigan

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia

UGA -35.5

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Georgia

