College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 13
Week 13 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including Notre Dame-USC, Michigan-Ohio State, Oregon-Oregon State, and Florida-Florida State. Also, the Week 13 slate includes Baylor-Texas, Iowa State-TCU, LSU-Texas A&M, Michigan State-Penn State, South Carolina-Clemson, and Auburn-Alabama. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 21 matchups involving the top 25 teams, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, against the spread for Week 13:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (Thanksgiving)
MISS -2
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (Fri.)
CIN -2
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Baylor at No. 23 Texas (Fri.)
TEX -8.5
Texas
Texas
Texas
NC State at No. 17 North Carolina (Fri.)
UNC -6.5
NC State
NC State
NC State
No. 18 UCLA at California (Fri.)
UCLA -10
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Florida at No. 16 Florida State (Fri.)
FSU -9.5
Florida
Florida State
Florida
No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky
UK -3
Kentucky
Louisville
Kentucky
No. 22 UCF at USF
UCF -19.5
UCF
UCF
UCF
No. 14 Utah at Colorado
UTAH -29.5
Utah
Utah
Utah
No. 13 Washington at Washington State
WASH -2
Washington
Washington
Washington State
Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State
KSU -12
Kansas State
Kansas
Kansas State
Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State
PSU -18
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
TENN -14
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
ORE -3
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson
CLEM -14.5
Clemson
Clemson
South Carolina
Auburn at No. 7 Alabama
ALA -22
Auburn
Auburn
Alabama
No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC
USC -5.5
Notre Dame
USC
USC
No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M
LSU -10
LSU
LSU
LSU
Iowa State at No. 4 TCU
TCU -10
TCU
TCU
TCU
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
OSU -7.5
Ohio State
Michigan
Michigan
Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia
UGA -35.5
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Georgia
