College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features several interesting matchups, including Baylor at BYU, Tennessee at Pitt and Florida hosting Kentucky. Also, the Week 2 slate features Alabama visiting Texas, USC taking on Stanford and Iowa State and Iowa meeting for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 17 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 2:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

TT -3

Houston

Houston

Texas Tech

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

WF -13

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

WIS -17.5

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt

TENN -6.5

Pitt

Tennessee

Pitt

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

ARK -8.5

South Carolina

Arkansas

South Carolina

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami

MIA -24.5

Miami

Miami

Miami

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

MICH ST -34.5

Michigan State

Akron

Michigan State

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

FLA -5.5

Florida

Florida

Kentucky

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

OK ST -11

Arizona State

Arizona State

Arizona State

No. 10 USC at Stanford

USC -9

USC

USC

USC

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

BYU - 3.5

Baylor

BYU

Baylor

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

OU -33.5

Oklahoma

Kent State

Oklahoma

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

ND -20.5

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Marshall

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M

TAMU -19

Texas A&M

Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

MICH -51

Michigan

Hawaii

Michigan

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

OSU -43.5

Ohio State

Ohio State

Arkansas State

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

ALA -20

Alabama

Texas

Alabama

*Note: These five games were not included due to them involving FCS teams – Samford at No. 2 Georgia, Furman at No. 5 Clemson, Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah; Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State, and Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss.

Podcast: Complete Week 2 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread

