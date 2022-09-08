College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features several interesting matchups, including Baylor at BYU, Tennessee at Pitt and Florida hosting Kentucky. Also, the Week 2 slate features Alabama visiting Texas, USC taking on Stanford and Iowa State and Iowa meeting for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 17 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 2:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
TT -3
Houston
Houston
Texas Tech
No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
WF -13
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
WIS -17.5
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt
TENN -6.5
Pitt
Tennessee
Pitt
South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
ARK -8.5
South Carolina
Arkansas
South Carolina
Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
MIA -24.5
Miami
Miami
Miami
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
MICH ST -34.5
Michigan State
Akron
Michigan State
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
FLA -5.5
Florida
Florida
Kentucky
Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
OK ST -11
Arizona State
Arizona State
Arizona State
No. 10 USC at Stanford
USC -9
USC
USC
USC
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
BYU - 3.5
Baylor
BYU
Baylor
Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
OU -33.5
Oklahoma
Kent State
Oklahoma
Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
ND -20.5
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Marshall
Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
TAMU -19
Texas A&M
Appalachian State
Appalachian State
Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan
MICH -51
Michigan
Hawaii
Michigan
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
OSU -43.5
Ohio State
Ohio State
Arkansas State
No. 1 Alabama at Texas
ALA -20
Alabama
Texas
Alabama
*Note: These five games were not included due to them involving FCS teams – Samford at No. 2 Georgia, Furman at No. 5 Clemson, Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah; Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State, and Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss.