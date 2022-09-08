College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features several interesting matchups, including Baylor at BYU, Tennessee at Pitt and Florida hosting Kentucky. Also, the Week 2 slate features Alabama visiting Texas, USC taking on Stanford and Iowa State and Iowa meeting for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 17 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 2:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech TT -3 Houston Houston Texas Tech No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt WF -13 Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin WIS -17.5 Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt TENN -6.5 Pitt Tennessee Pitt South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas ARK -8.5 South Carolina Arkansas South Carolina Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami MIA -24.5 Miami Miami Miami Akron at No. 14 Michigan State MICH ST -34.5 Michigan State Akron Michigan State No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida FLA -5.5 Florida Florida Kentucky Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State OK ST -11 Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State No. 10 USC at Stanford USC -9 USC USC USC No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU BYU - 3.5 Baylor BYU Baylor Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma OU -33.5 Oklahoma Kent State Oklahoma Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame ND -20.5 Notre Dame Notre Dame Marshall Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M TAMU -19 Texas A&M Appalachian State Appalachian State Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan MICH -51 Michigan Hawaii Michigan Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State OSU -43.5 Ohio State Ohio State Arkansas State No. 1 Alabama at Texas ALA -20 Alabama Texas Alabama

*Note: These five games were not included due to them involving FCS teams – Samford at No. 2 Georgia, Furman at No. 5 Clemson, Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah; Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State, and Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss.

