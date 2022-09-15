College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 3
Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 20 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 3:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan
PITT -10
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn
PSU -3
Auburn
Penn State
Auburn
UTSA at No. 21 Texas
TEXAS -11
UTSA
Texas
UTSA
No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
MISS -16
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest
WF -16.5
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Liberty
USF at No. 18 Florida
FLA -24.5
USF
Florida
USF
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor
BAY -30.5
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State
NCST -10
Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee
TENN -47.5
Tennessee
Akron
Akron
San Diego State at No. 14 Utah
UTAH -21
Utah
Utah
Utah
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M
TAMU -5.5
Miami
Miami
Miami
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon
ORE -3.5
BYU
Oregon
BYU
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
WASH -3.5
Michigan State
Michigan State
Michigan State
Fresno State at No. 7 USC
USC -12
Fresno State
USC
Fresno State
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska
OU -11.5
Nebraska
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson
CLEM -34
Clemson
Louisiana Tech
Clemson
UConn at No. 4 Michigan
MICH -46.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State
OSU -31.5
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
ULM at No. 2 Alabama
ALA -49
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina
UGA -24
Georgia
South Carolina
Georgia
*Note: These three games were not included due to them involving FCS teams – No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, No. 9 Kentucky vs. Youngstown State, and No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State.