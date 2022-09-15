Skip to main content

College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 20 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 3:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan

PITT -10

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

PSU -3

Auburn

Penn State

Auburn

UTSA at No. 21 Texas

TEXAS -11

UTSA

Texas

UTSA

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

MISS -16

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

WF -16.5

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Liberty

USF at No. 18 Florida

FLA -24.5

USF

Florida

USF

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor

BAY -30.5

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

NCST -10

Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee

TENN -47.5

Tennessee

Akron

Akron

San Diego State at No. 14 Utah

UTAH -21

Utah

Utah

Utah

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

TAMU -5.5

Miami

Miami

Miami

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon

ORE -3.5

BYU

Oregon

BYU

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

WASH -3.5

Michigan State

Michigan State

Michigan State

Fresno State at No. 7 USC

USC -12

Fresno State

USC

Fresno State

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

OU -11.5

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson

CLEM -34

Clemson

Louisiana Tech

Clemson

UConn at No. 4 Michigan

MICH -46.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State

OSU -31.5

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

ULM at No. 2 Alabama

ALA -49

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

UGA -24

Georgia

South Carolina

Georgia

*Note: These three games were not included due to them involving FCS teams – No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, No. 9 Kentucky vs. Youngstown State, and No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State.

