College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 20 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 3:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan PITT -10 Pitt Pitt Pitt No. 22 Penn State at Auburn PSU -3 Auburn Penn State Auburn UTSA at No. 21 Texas TEXAS -11 UTSA Texas UTSA No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech MISS -16 Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest WF -16.5 Wake Forest Wake Forest Liberty USF at No. 18 Florida FLA -24.5 USF Florida USF Texas State at No. 17 Baylor BAY -30.5 Baylor Baylor Baylor Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State NCST -10 Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech Akron at No. 15 Tennessee TENN -47.5 Tennessee Akron Akron San Diego State at No. 14 Utah UTAH -21 Utah Utah Utah No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M TAMU -5.5 Miami Miami Miami No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon ORE -3.5 BYU Oregon BYU No. 11 Michigan State at Washington WASH -3.5 Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Fresno State at No. 7 USC USC -12 Fresno State USC Fresno State No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska OU -11.5 Nebraska Oklahoma Oklahoma Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson CLEM -34 Clemson Louisiana Tech Clemson UConn at No. 4 Michigan MICH -46.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State OSU -31.5 Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State ULM at No. 2 Alabama ALA -49 Alabama Alabama Alabama No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina UGA -24 Georgia South Carolina Georgia

*Note: These three games were not included due to them involving FCS teams – No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, No. 9 Kentucky vs. Youngstown State, and No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State.

Podcast: Week 3 Predictions and Preview + Betting Tips and Picks Against the Spread