College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Florida-Tennessee, Baylor-Iowa State, Kansas State-Oklahoma and Clemson-Wake Forest. Also, the Week 4 slate includes Wisconsin-Ohio State, Arkansas-Texas A&M, and Oregon-Washington State. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 20 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 4:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami
MIA -26.5
Miami
Miami
Middle Tennessee
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech
TEX -6.5
Texas
Texas
Texas
Wyoming at No. 19 BYU
BYU -22
BYU
BYU
BYU
Stanford at No. 18 Washington
WASH 14
Stanford
Washington
Washington
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
ISU -2.5
Iowa State
Baylor
Baylor
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
MISS -21
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
ORE -6.5
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State
PSU -26
Penn State
Central Michigan
Penn State
No. 13 Utah at Arizona State
UTAH -14
Utah
Utah
Utah
UConn at No. 12 NC State
NCSU -38.5
NC State
NC State
NC State
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
TENN -11
Florida
Florida
Florida
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)
TAMU -2
Arkansas
Arkansas
Texas A&M
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky
UK -25.5
Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Kentucky
No. 7 USC at Oregon State
USC -6.5
Oregon State
USC
Oregon State
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma
OU -13
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
CLEM -7
Clemson
Wake Forest
Clemson
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan
MICH -16.5
Michigan
Maryland
Michigan
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
OSU -17.5
Ohio State
Ohio State
Wisconsin
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
ALA -40
Alabama
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
UGA -46
Georgia
Kent State
Georgia
*Note: The Rhode Island vs. No. 24 Pitt game is not included due to the Rams being an FCS team.