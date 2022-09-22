Skip to main content

College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Florida-Tennessee, Baylor-Iowa State, Kansas State-Oklahoma and Clemson-Wake Forest. Also, the Week 4 slate includes Wisconsin-Ohio State, Arkansas-Texas A&M, and Oregon-Washington State. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 20 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 4:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami

MIA -26.5

Miami

Miami

Middle Tennessee

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech

TEX -6.5

Texas

Texas

Texas

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU

BYU -22

BYU

BYU

BYU

Stanford at No. 18 Washington

WASH 14

Stanford

Washington

Washington

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State

ISU -2.5

Iowa State

Baylor

Baylor

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss

MISS -21

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

ORE -6.5

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State

PSU -26

Penn State

Central Michigan

Penn State

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State

UTAH -14

Utah

Utah

Utah

UConn at No. 12 NC State

NCSU -38.5

NC State

NC State

NC State

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

TENN -11

Florida

Florida

Florida

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)

TAMU -2

Arkansas

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky

UK -25.5

Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois

Kentucky

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

USC -6.5

Oregon State

USC

Oregon State

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

OU -13

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest

CLEM -7

Clemson

Wake Forest

Clemson

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan

MICH -16.5

Michigan

Maryland

Michigan

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

OSU -17.5

Ohio State

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama

ALA -40

Alabama

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia

UGA -46

Georgia

Kent State

Georgia

*Note: The Rhode Island vs. No. 24 Pitt game is not included due to the Rams being an FCS team.

Podcast: Week 4 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread