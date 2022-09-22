College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Florida-Tennessee, Baylor-Iowa State, Kansas State-Oklahoma and Clemson-Wake Forest. Also, the Week 4 slate includes Wisconsin-Ohio State, Arkansas-Texas A&M, and Oregon-Washington State. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 20 matchups involving Top 25 teams* against the spread for Week 4:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami MIA -26.5 Miami Miami Middle Tennessee No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech TEX -6.5 Texas Texas Texas Wyoming at No. 19 BYU BYU -22 BYU BYU BYU Stanford at No. 18 Washington WASH 14 Stanford Washington Washington No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State ISU -2.5 Iowa State Baylor Baylor Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss MISS -21 Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss No. 15 Oregon at Washington State ORE -6.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State PSU -26 Penn State Central Michigan Penn State No. 13 Utah at Arizona State UTAH -14 Utah Utah Utah UConn at No. 12 NC State NCSU -38.5 NC State NC State NC State No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee TENN -11 Florida Florida Florida No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX) TAMU -2 Arkansas Arkansas Texas A&M Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky UK -25.5 Northern Illinois Northern Illinois Kentucky No. 7 USC at Oregon State USC -6.5 Oregon State USC Oregon State Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma OU -13 Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest CLEM -7 Clemson Wake Forest Clemson Maryland at No. 4 Michigan MICH -16.5 Michigan Maryland Michigan Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State OSU -17.5 Ohio State Ohio State Wisconsin Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama ALA -40 Alabama Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Kent State at No. 1 Georgia UGA -46 Georgia Kent State Georgia

*Note: The Rhode Island vs. No. 24 Pitt game is not included due to the Rams being an FCS team.

