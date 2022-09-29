Skip to main content

College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 5

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including NC State-Clemson, Alabama-Arkansas, and Michigan-Iowa. Also, the Week 5 slate includes Texas A&M-Mississippi State, Stanford-Oregon, Oklahoma State-Baylor, and Kentucky-Ole Miss. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 19 matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 5:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State

KSU -8

Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Kansas State

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pitt

PITT -23.5

Pitt

Georgia Tech

Pitt

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State

FSU -6.5

Wake Forest

Florida State

Wake Forest

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota

MINN -12

Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

Utah State at No. 19 BYU (Thurs.)

BYU -24

BYU

BYU

BYU

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU

OU -6.5

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

MSST -3.5

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

No. 15 Washington at UCLA (Fri.)

WASH -3

UCLA

Washington

UCLA

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon

ORE -17.5

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

UTAH -10.5

Utah

Oregon State

Utah

Northwestern at No. 11Penn State

PSU -26.5

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

BAY -2.5

Baylor

Baylor

Oklahoma State

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss

MISS -6.5

Kentucky

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Arizona State at No. 6 USC

USC -26

USC

USC

Arizona State

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson

CLEM -6.5

NC State

NC State

NC State

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

MICH -10.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

OSU -40.5

Ohio State

Rutgers

Rutgers

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

ALA -17.5

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri

UGA -28

Georgia

Missouri

Missouri

Podcast: Week 5 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread