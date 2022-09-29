College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including NC State-Clemson, Alabama-Arkansas, and Michigan-Iowa. Also, the Week 5 slate includes Texas A&M-Mississippi State, Stanford-Oregon, Oklahoma State-Baylor, and Kentucky-Ole Miss. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 5
Athlon Sports picks the 19 matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 5:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
KSU -8
Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Kansas State
Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pitt
PITT -23.5
Pitt
Georgia Tech
Pitt
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
FSU -6.5
Wake Forest
Florida State
Wake Forest
Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
MINN -12
Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota
Utah State at No. 19 BYU (Thurs.)
BYU -24
BYU
BYU
BYU
No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
OU -6.5
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
MSST -3.5
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
No. 15 Washington at UCLA (Fri.)
WASH -3
UCLA
Washington
UCLA
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon
ORE -17.5
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
UTAH -10.5
Utah
Oregon State
Utah
Northwestern at No. 11Penn State
PSU -26.5
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
BAY -2.5
Baylor
Baylor
Oklahoma State
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
MISS -6.5
Kentucky
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Arizona State at No. 6 USC
USC -26
USC
USC
Arizona State
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
CLEM -6.5
NC State
NC State
NC State
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
MICH -10.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
OSU -40.5
Ohio State
Rutgers
Rutgers
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
ALA -17.5
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
UGA -28
Georgia
Missouri
Missouri