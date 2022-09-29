College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 5

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including NC State-Clemson, Alabama-Arkansas, and Michigan-Iowa. Also, the Week 5 slate includes Texas A&M-Mississippi State, Stanford-Oregon, Oklahoma State-Baylor, and Kentucky-Ole Miss. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 19 matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 5:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State KSU -8 Texas Tech Texas Tech Kansas State Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pitt PITT -23.5 Pitt Georgia Tech Pitt No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State FSU -6.5 Wake Forest Florida State Wake Forest Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota MINN -12 Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Utah State at No. 19 BYU (Thurs.) BYU -24 BYU BYU BYU No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU OU -6.5 Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State MSST -3.5 Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M No. 15 Washington at UCLA (Fri.) WASH -3 UCLA Washington UCLA Stanford at No. 13 Oregon ORE -17.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon State at No. 12 Utah UTAH -10.5 Utah Oregon State Utah Northwestern at No. 11Penn State PSU -26.5 Penn State Penn State Penn State No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor BAY -2.5 Baylor Baylor Oklahoma State No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss MISS -6.5 Kentucky Kentucky Ole Miss Arizona State at No. 6 USC USC -26 USC USC Arizona State No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson CLEM -6.5 NC State NC State NC State No. 4 Michigan at Iowa MICH -10.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State OSU -40.5 Ohio State Rutgers Rutgers No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas ALA -17.5 Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas No. 1 Georgia at Missouri UGA -28 Georgia Missouri Missouri

