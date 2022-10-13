College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 7
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Penn State-Michigan, Auburn-Ole Miss, Tennessee-Alabama, and USC-Utah. Also, the Week 7 slate includes Kansas-Oklahoma, Iowa State-Texas, Oklahoma State-TCU, NC State-Syracuse, Clemson-Florida State, and Mississippi State-Kentucky. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 13* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 7:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern
JMU -10.5
James Madison
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois
MINN -6.5
Minnesota
Illinois
Illinois
Iowa State at No. 22 Texas
TEX -16
Iowa State
Texas
Texas
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
OU -9
Kansas
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
MSST -6.5
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Kentucky
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
SYR -3.5
Syracuse
Syracuse
NC State
Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
MISS -15
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
TCU -4
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
TCU
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah
UTAH -3.5
USC
USC
USC
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
MICH -7
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
CLEM -3.5
Florida State
Clemson
Clemson
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
ALA -7.5
Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee
Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
UGA -38
Georgia
Vanderbilt
Georgia
*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 7: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 17 Kansas State, and No. 21 Cincinnati.