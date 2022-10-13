Skip to main content
Week 7 College Football Betting Preview
College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 7

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Penn State-Michigan, Auburn-Ole Miss, Tennessee-Alabama, and USC-Utah. Also, the Week 7 slate includes Kansas-Oklahoma, Iowa State-Texas, Oklahoma State-TCU, NC State-Syracuse, Clemson-Florida State, and Mississippi State-Kentucky. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 13* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 7:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern

JMU -10.5

James Madison

Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois

MINN -6.5

Minnesota

Illinois

Illinois

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

TEX -16

Iowa State

Texas

Texas

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

OU -9

Kansas

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

MSST -6.5

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Kentucky

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

SYR -3.5

Syracuse

Syracuse

NC State

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss

MISS -15

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

TCU -4

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

TCU

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah

UTAH -3.5

USC

USC

USC

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

MICH -7

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

CLEM -3.5

Florida State

Clemson

Clemson

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

ALA -7.5

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia

UGA -38

Georgia

Vanderbilt

Georgia

Podcast: Complete Week 7 Preview, Predictions, and Picks Against the Spread + Latest in Coaching News 

*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 7: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 17 Kansas State, and No. 21 Cincinnati.