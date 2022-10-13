College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 7

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Penn State-Michigan, Auburn-Ole Miss, Tennessee-Alabama, and USC-Utah. Also, the Week 7 slate includes Kansas-Oklahoma, Iowa State-Texas, Oklahoma State-TCU, NC State-Syracuse, Clemson-Florida State, and Mississippi State-Kentucky. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 13* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 7:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern JMU -10.5 James Madison Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois MINN -6.5 Minnesota Illinois Illinois Iowa State at No. 22 Texas TEX -16 Iowa State Texas Texas No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma OU -9 Kansas Oklahoma Oklahoma No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky MSST -6.5 Kentucky Mississippi State Kentucky No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse SYR -3.5 Syracuse Syracuse NC State Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss MISS -15 Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU TCU -4 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State TCU No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah UTAH -3.5 USC USC USC No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan MICH -7 Michigan Michigan Michigan No. 4 Clemson at Florida State CLEM -3.5 Florida State Clemson Clemson No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee ALA -7.5 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia UGA -38 Georgia Vanderbilt Georgia

*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 7: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 17 Kansas State, and No. 21 Cincinnati.