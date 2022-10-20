College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 8

Skip to main content
Week 8 College Football Betting Preview
Week 8 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Kansas State-TCU, Syracuse-Clemson, Mississippi State-Alabama, and Texas-Oklahoma State. Also, the Week 8 slate includes Ole Miss-LSU, Iowa-Ohio State, Minnesota-Penn State, and Cincinnati-SMU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 11* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 8:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane

TUL -7

Memphis

Memphis

Memphis

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU

CIN -3

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State

PSU -5

Penn State

Minnesota

Minnesota

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest

WF -21

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

TEX -6

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

ORE -6

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

TCU -3.5

Kansas State

TCU

Kansas State

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

LSU -1.5

LSU

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

ALA -21

Alabama

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

CLEM -13.5

Clemson

Syracuse

Syracuse

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State

OSU -29

Ohio State

Iowa

Iowa

*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 8: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Michigan, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 North Carolina, and No. 23 NC State.

