College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 8
Week 8 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Kansas State-TCU, Syracuse-Clemson, Mississippi State-Alabama, and Texas-Oklahoma State. Also, the Week 8 slate includes Ole Miss-LSU, Iowa-Ohio State, Minnesota-Penn State, and Cincinnati-SMU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 11* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 8:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Memphis at No. 25 Tulane
TUL -7
Memphis
Memphis
Memphis
No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
CIN -3
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
PSU -5
Penn State
Minnesota
Minnesota
Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest
WF -21
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
TEX -6
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
ORE -6
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
TCU -3.5
Kansas State
TCU
Kansas State
No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
LSU -1.5
LSU
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
ALA -21
Alabama
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
CLEM -13.5
Clemson
Syracuse
Syracuse
Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State
OSU -29
Ohio State
Iowa
Iowa
*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 8: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Michigan, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 North Carolina, and No. 23 NC State.