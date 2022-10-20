College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 8

Week 8 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Kansas State-TCU, Syracuse-Clemson, Mississippi State-Alabama, and Texas-Oklahoma State. Also, the Week 8 slate includes Ole Miss-LSU, Iowa-Ohio State, Minnesota-Penn State, and Cincinnati-SMU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 11* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 8:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Memphis at No. 25 Tulane TUL -7 Memphis Memphis Memphis No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU CIN -3 Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State PSU -5 Penn State Minnesota Minnesota Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest WF -21 Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State TEX -6 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon ORE -6 UCLA UCLA UCLA No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU TCU -3.5 Kansas State TCU Kansas State No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU LSU -1.5 LSU Ole Miss Ole Miss No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama ALA -21 Alabama Mississippi State Mississippi State No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson CLEM -13.5 Clemson Syracuse Syracuse Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State OSU -29 Ohio State Iowa Iowa

*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 8: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Michigan, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 North Carolina, and No. 23 NC State.

