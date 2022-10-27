College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 9
Week 9 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Kentucky-Tennessee, Penn State-Ohio State, Oklahoma State-Kansas State, and Florida-Georgia. Also, the Week 9 slate includes Cincinnati-UCF, Ole Miss-Texas A&M, Michigan State-Michigan, TCU-West Virginia, and Pitt-North Carolina. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Athlon Sports picks the 18* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 9:
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
SC -4
South Carolina
South Carolina
Missouri
Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State (Thurs.)
NCST -13.5
NC State
NC State
NC State
Pitt at No. 21 North Carolina
UNC -3
North Carolina
Pitt
Pitt
No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
EVEN
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
ILL -8
Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
SYR -3
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
MISS -2.5
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
No. 14 Utah at Washington State (Thurs.)
UTAH -7.5
Utah
Washington State
Washington State
Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
UCLA -16.5
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
WF -4
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Louisville
No. 10 USC at Arizona
USC -15.5
USC
USC
USC
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
KSU -1.5
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Kansas State
No. 8 Oregon at California
ORE -17
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
TCU -7.5
TCU
TCU
TCU
Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
MICH -22.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan State
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
TENN -12.5
Tennessee
Kentucky
Kentucky
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
OSU -15.5
Ohio State
Ohio State
Penn State
Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
UGA -22.5
Florida
Florida
Florida
*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, and No. 23 Tulane.