Week 9 College Football Betting Preview
Week 9 College Football Betting Preview

College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 9

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Kentucky-Tennessee, Penn State-Ohio State, Oklahoma State-Kansas State, and Florida-Georgia. Also, the Week 9 slate includes Cincinnati-UCF, Ole Miss-Texas A&M, Michigan State-Michigan, TCU-West Virginia, and Pitt-North Carolina. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 18* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 9:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina

SC -4

South Carolina

South Carolina

Missouri

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State (Thurs.)

NCST -13.5

NC State

NC State

NC State

Pitt at No. 21 North Carolina

UNC -3

North Carolina

Pitt

Pitt

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF

EVEN

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska

ILL -8

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

SYR -3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

MISS -2.5

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

No. 14 Utah at Washington State (Thurs.)

UTAH -7.5

Utah

Washington State

Washington State

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA

UCLA -16.5

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville

WF -4

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Louisville

No. 10 USC at Arizona

USC -15.5

USC

USC

USC

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

KSU -1.5

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Kansas State

No. 8 Oregon at California

ORE -17

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia

TCU -7.5

TCU

TCU

TCU

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

MICH -22.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan State

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

TENN -12.5

Tennessee

Kentucky

Kentucky

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

OSU -15.5

Ohio State

Ohio State

Penn State

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

UGA -22.5

Florida

Florida

Florida

*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, and No. 23 Tulane.

Podcast: Complete Week 9 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread