College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 9

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including Kentucky-Tennessee, Penn State-Ohio State, Oklahoma State-Kansas State, and Florida-Georgia. Also, the Week 9 slate includes Cincinnati-UCF, Ole Miss-Texas A&M, Michigan State-Michigan, TCU-West Virginia, and Pitt-North Carolina. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 18* matchups involving Top 25 teams against the spread for Week 9:

Spread Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina SC -4 South Carolina South Carolina Missouri Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State (Thurs.) NCST -13.5 NC State NC State NC State Pitt at No. 21 North Carolina UNC -3 North Carolina Pitt Pitt No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF EVEN Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska ILL -8 Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse SYR -3 Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M MISS -2.5 Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss No. 14 Utah at Washington State (Thurs.) UTAH -7.5 Utah Washington State Washington State Stanford at No. 12 UCLA UCLA -16.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville WF -4 Wake Forest Wake Forest Louisville No. 10 USC at Arizona USC -15.5 USC USC USC No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State KSU -1.5 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Kansas State No. 8 Oregon at California ORE -17 Oregon Oregon Oregon No. 7 TCU at West Virginia TCU -7.5 TCU TCU TCU Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan MICH -22.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan State No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee TENN -12.5 Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State OSU -15.5 Ohio State Ohio State Penn State Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.) UGA -22.5 Florida Florida Florida

*Top 25 teams on bye in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, and No. 23 Tulane.

