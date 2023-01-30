College Football's 2023 Recruiting All-Name Team

Wednesday, Feb. 1 is National Signing Day, which means high school seniors across the country will be committing to the college football program of their choice. They make this decision official by sending in their Letter of Intent and, in essence, signing their name on the dotted line.

A large majority of his year's class has already made their decision, thanks to the early signing period in December. But between the two tent pole dates, thousands of players will be joining a new program. As you can imagine, there is quite a variety when it comes to the names of these players. Fortunately for you, Athlon Sports has scoured 247Sports' extensive database to round up the best (and most interesting) names in the Class of 2023. Enjoy!

Note: Positions of players can vary from recruiting service. Players below are listed by position according to 247Sports.

Quarterback

Indiana Wijay (Pasadena), Pasadena, Calif.

Roch Cholowsky (Hamilton), Chandler, Ariz.

Seth Mouser (Bestrop), Bestrop, Texas

Jaxon Smolik (Dowling Catholic), West Des Moines, Iowa

Reese Mooney (Denham Springs), Denham Springs, La.

Running Back

Tybo Rogers (Bakersfield), Bakersfield, Calif.

Ezell Jolly (Ridge Point), Missouri City, Texas

Sawyer Deerman (American Christian Academy), Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Deago Benson (Midlothian), Midlothian, Texas

London Montgomery (Scranton Prep), Scranton, Pa.

Jambres Dubar (Anna), Anna, Texas

Wide Receiver

Tiger Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley), Murrieta, Calif.

Apollos Cook (Airport), West Columbia, S.C.

Cataurus Hicks (Miami Central), Miami

Job Kralik (Eatonville), Eatonville, Wash.

Kamaehu Kaawalauole (James Campbell), Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Jaxson Lavender (Lovejoy), Lucas, Texas

Luby Maurice (Palm Beach Central), Palm Beach, Fla.

Jaden Greathouse (Westlake), Austin, Texas

Noble Johnson (Rockwall), Rockwall, Texas

Daniel Blood (Destrehan), Destrehan, La.

London Humphreys (CPA), Nashville, Tenn.

Tight End

Rowdy Beers (Valor Christian), Littleton, Colo.

Lawson Luckie (Norcross), Norcross, Ga.

Max Drag (Chapin), Chapin, S.C.

Matthew Klopfenstein (Horizon), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Offensive Line

Rhino Tapaatoutai (Bishop Alemany), Mission Hills, Calif.

Wilkin Fromby (Northridge), Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Hannes Hammer (North Cross School), Roanoke, Va.

Uber Ajongo (Phillips Exeter Academy), Canada

Aitor Urionabarrenechea (Chaminade), West Hills, Calif.

JaSire Peterson (Union City), Union City, N.J.

Jr Sia (Mountain Ridge), Herriman, Utah

Chrisdasson Saint-Jean (Evans), Orlando, Fla.

Defensive Line

Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South), Omaha, Neb.

Maverick Gracio (Cardinal Newman), West Palm Beach, Fla.

Princewill Umanmielen (Manor), Manor, Texas

Enow Etta (Covenant Christian Academy), Colleyville, Texas

Boubacar Traore (Catholic Memorial), West Roxbury, Mass.

Yhonzae Pierre (Eufaula), Eufaula, Ala.

Serigne Tounkara (Clear Springs), League City, Texas

Eryx Daugherty (Brother Rice), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Zakaih Saez (St. Thomas Aquinas), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Neeo Avery (Our Lady Good Counsel), Olney, Md.



Linebacker

Leviticus Su'a (Mater Dei), Santa Ana, Calif.

K'Vion Thunderbird (Kenwood Academy), Chicago

Victory Johnson (Cathedral Catholic), San Diego

Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (James Campbell), Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Leonard Ah You (Kahuku), Kahuku, Hawaii

Defensive Back

Syncere Safeeullah (IMG Academy), Bradenton, Fla.

Canyon Moses (Midland Legacy), Midland, Texas

Genesis Smith (Hamilton), Chandler, Ariz.

Cruce Brookins (Steel Valley), Homestead, Pa.

Montana Warren (Henderson), Henderson, Texas

King Mack (St. Thomas Aquinas), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

River Hanson (Woodward Academy), Atlanta

Mister Clarke (Miami Carol City), Opa Locka, Fla.

Athlete

Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll), Washington, D.C.

Muwaffaq Parkman (Hillside), Hillside, N.J.

Surahz Buncom (Mater Dei Catholic), Chula Vista, Calif.

TyLyric Coleman (Dan River), Ringgold, Va.

Journey McKoy (De La Salle), Concord, Calif.

Dash Dorsey (St. Francis), Wheaton, Ill.

