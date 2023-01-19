College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline

The first open period to enter college football's transfer portal closed at midnight on Jan. 18. Although the portal is officially closed until April, players that have filled out the necessary paperwork to enter don't have to select a team by Jan. 18. Those decisions can come at any point, but the deadline to enter has passed until late April. And with the first window of the transfer period over, the dust is beginning to settle on which teams had the best class of additions from the portal. Teams like Florida State, LSU, USC and Oregon all added to rosters poised to make a run at the College Football Playoff. On the other side, teams like Arizona State and Colorado are importing more than 20 transfers apiece to jump-start their program in '23.

Several teams landed standout transfer hauls, but let's spotlight a few of the biggest winners after the portal window closed on Jan. 18.

Arizona State

Key Transfers Added: QB Drew Pyne (from Notre Dame), RB Cameron Skattebo (from Sacramento State), OL Aaron Frost (from Nevada), OL Ben Coleman (from California), DL Dashaun Mallory (from Michigan State), LB Travion Brown (from Washington State), DB Xavion Alford (from USC)

In terms of volume, not many teams will top Arizona State this cycle. New coach Kenny Dillingham has significantly overhauled a roster in need of repair by landing more than 20 transfers. Two of them - Drew Pyne from Notre Dame and Jacob Conover from BYU - will push to start under center. Also, the additions of Frost and Coleman add depth or potential starters to a line that is a concern going into spring practice.



Auburn

Key Transfers Added: RB Brian Battie (from USF), OL Dillon Wade (from Tulsa), OL Avery Jones (from East Carolina), DL Justin Rogers (from Kentucky), DL Lawrence Johnson (from Purdue), LB DeMario Tolan (from LSU)

New coach Hugh Freeze has double-digit transfer commitments as of Jan. 18 and a clear theme emerged through the first portal window: Line of scrimmage. Six of the Tigers' transfer additions are up front, including offensive linemen Dillon Wade (Tulsa) and Avery Jones (East Carolina) and defensive linemen Justin Rogers (Kentucky) and Lawrence Johnson (Purdue). Former USF back Brian Battie should team with Jarquez Hunter to form an effective one-two punch on the ground in '23.



Colorado

Key Transfers Added: QB Shedeur Sanders (from Jackson State), RB Kavosiey Smoke (from Kentucky), TE Seydou Traore (from Arkansas State), DL Taylor Upshaw (from Michigan), LB LaVonta Bentley (from Clemson), DB/WR Travis Hunter (from Jackson State)

Coach Prime will flip a significant chunk of the Colorado roster this year, as the Buffaloes have 26 committed transfers as of Jan. 18 - and more could arrive throughout the offseason. The Buffaloes finished 1-11 last year, so a massive talent influx should help this team be more competitive in the Pac-12. Shedeur Sanders immediately upgrades the quarterback spot, while defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter - considered the No. 1 prospect by some in the '22 signing class - is an instant impact player on both sides of the ball.

Florida State

Key Transfers Added: TE Jaheim Bell (from South Carolina), OL Jeremiah Byers (from UTEP), DL Darrell Jackson (from Miami), DL Braden Fiske (from Western Michigan), CB Fentrell Cypress II (from Virginia)

Mike Norvell's usage of the portal is a big reason why Florida State is poised to challenge for the ACC title and a spot in the CFB Playoff in 2023. Bell and Shorter transfer Kyle Morlock give the 'Noles a pair of playmakers at tight end for quarterback Jordan Travis. Byers is one of three additions along the offensive line, while Fiske and Jackson should help improve a rush defense that ranked 11th in the ACC. Cypress II should be one of the ACC's top cornerbacks in '23. According to PFF, he was targeted 40 times and allowed only 18 catches last year at Virginia.

Kentucky

Key Transfers Added: QB Devin Leary (from NC State), RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt), DL Keeshawn Silver (from North Carolina), CB JQ Hardaway (from Cincinnati)

The Wildcats averaged only 20.4 points a game in 2022, so hitting the portal hard for help on offense was a necessity. The return of play-caller Liam Coen should be a significant boost to the offense, while Leary (NC State) will step in for Will Levis at quarterback and Davis (Vanderbilt) should take over the No. 1 role in the backfield. The Wildcats also added a couple of pieces on defense to boost depth up front and in the secondary.



Louisville

Key Transfers Added: QB Jack Plummer (from California), WR Jimmy Calloway (from Tennessee), WR Jamari Thrash (from Georgia State), DL Stephon Herron (from Stanford), DB Gilbert Frierson (from Miami), S Devin Neal (from Baylor)

New coach Jeff Brohm quickly put his stamp on the roster with a strong class through the portal. One of Brohm's former signal-callers at Purdue (Jack Plummer) transferred in from California to push for the starting nod. Also, four receivers are on the way, including Georgia State standout Jamari Thrash. A couple of additions on defense up front and in the secondary help shore up a group that allowed only 19.2 points a game in '22.



LSU

Key Transfers Added: WR Aaron Anderson (from Alabama), DL Paris Shand (from Arizona), DL Jordan Jefferson (from West Virginia), CB Denver Harris (from Texas A&M), DB Duce Chestnut (from Syracuse), DB JK Johnson (from Ohio State)

The Tigers successfully used the portal to quickly reload the roster in coach Brian Kelly's first season, and the haul for '23 is looking strong. Aaron Anderson (the No. 4 WR prospect in the '22 signing class) brings untapped potential at receiver, and a couple of additions in the secondary restocked a unit that has seen a lot of turnover the last two years. Combine LSU's returning talent with the additions through the portal, and this is a roster capable of winning the SEC West once again.



Michigan

Key Transfers Added: OL LaDarius Henderson (from Arizona State), OL Drake Nugent (from Stanford), OL Myles Hinton (from Stanford), DL Josaiah Stewart (from Coastal Carolina), LB Ernest Hausmann (from Nebraska)

The Wolverines' portal haul so far is small in size (seven additions), but while this group may not be as hefty as some other teams, the impact could be significant. The offensive line is losing a couple of starters, so Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh went out and landed three potential major contributors, including Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson. Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart (25.5 TFL) helps restock a defensive line losing Mike Morris and Mazi Smith. Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann (54 tackles) flashed potential in Lincoln and could end up as a steal from the portal.

North Carolina

Key Transfers: WR Devontez Walker (from Kent State), WR Nate McCollum (from Georgia Tech), OL Willie Lampkin (from Coastal Carolina), LB Amari Gainer (from Florida State), CB Armani Chatman (from Virginia Tech), S Antavious Lane (from Georgia State)

With Josh Downs leaving for the NFL, the Tar Heels desperately needed help at receiver. Walker and McCollum should fill the void as key pass catchers for quarterback Drake Maye. Lampkin should be a starter up front, while a couple of additions on defense boost a group that struggled throughout the '22 season.

Oklahoma

Key Transfers Added: WR Andrel Anthony (from Michigan), OL Walter Rouse (from Stanford), DL Jacob Lacey (from Notre Dame), DL Rondell Bothroyd (from Wake Forest), DL Trace Ford (from Oklahoma State), LB Dasan McCullough (from Indiana), DB Reggie Pearson (from Texas Tech)

Oklahoma's defense struggled in coach Brent Venables' first year, so it's no surprise this side of the ball was a priority in portal additions. The Sooners landed three potential impact linemen, including Rondell Bothroyd (14 sacks over the last two years) from Wake Forest. Walter Rouse from Stanford should boost an offensive line with question marks. Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony could become one of the top targets for quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Ole Miss

Key Transfers Added: QB Walker Howard (from LSU), WR Tre Harris (from Louisiana Tech), WR Chris Marshall (from Texas A&M), TE Caden Prieskorn (from Memphis), LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (from UCF)

The Portal King is at it again. Coach Lane Kiffin is putting the finishing touches on another standout group of transfers, which includes a former top quarterback recruit in Walker Howard and two playmakers to stretch the field in Chris Marshall and Tre Harris. Quincy McGee (UAB) and Victor Curne (Washington) should push for time in the two-deep up front this offseason.

Oregon

Key Transfers Added: WR Traeshon Holden, WR Tez Johnson, OL Junior Angilau (from Texas), OL Ajani Cornelius (from Rhode Island), DL Jordan Burch (from South Carolina), LB Jestin Jacobs (from Iowa), S Evan Williams (from Fresno State)

The Ducks added reinforcement around quarterback Bo Nix with two pickups at receiver in Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy). Replenishing a line that's losing a couple of starters is a priority this spring, and there's where Angilau and Cornelius should factor into the mix. Burch, Jacobs and Williams should be impact additions to the defense.

SMU

Key Transfers Added: RB Jaylan Knighton (from Miami), LJ Johnson (from Texas A&M), WR Key'Shawn Smith (from Miami), OL Hyrin White (from Missouri), DL Elijah Roberts (from Miami), DL Jordan Miller (from Miami), LB Ahmad Walker (from Liberty), DB Charles Woods (from West Virginia), S Jonathan McGill (from Stanford)

The Mustangs have added more than 15 transfers to their '23 roster, including running backs Jaylan Knighton and LJ Johnson, along with cornerback Charles Woods from West Virginia. SMU should be a contender for the '23 AAC title.

UCLA

Key Transfers Added: RB Carson Steele (from Ball State), WR J. Michael Sturdivant (from California), WR Kyle Ford (from USC), OL Spencer Holstege (from Purdue), LB Oluwafemi Oladejo (from California), DB Jordan Anderson (from Bowling Green)

The Bruins are coming off their best season under coach Chip Kelly and keeping pace with Washington, Oregon, Utah, Oregon State and USC in the Pac-12 won't be easy without some reinforcements from the portal. Kelly and his staff accomplished that goal so far by reeling in Ball State running back Carson Steele to alleviate the loss of Zach Charbonnet. Kyle Ford (USC) and J. Michael Sturdivant (Cal) are likely to emerge as two of the team's top receivers. Linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and defensive back Jordan Anderson should push for starting jobs right away too.

USC

Key Transfers Added: RB MarShawn Lloyd (from South Carolina), WR Dorian Singer (from Arizona), OL Michael Tarquin (from Florida), OL Jarrett Kingston (from Washington State), DL Anthony Lucas (from Texas A&M), LB Mason Cobb (from Oklahoma State), CB Christian Roland-Wallace (from Arizona)

Another year, another strong class of portal returns for coach Lincoln Riley. Last season's haul included quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Jordan Addison, which nearly helped the Trojans make the CFB Playoff. This season's group might not contain the same amount of flash, but there's a lot of substance. Lloyd and Singer are more weapons for Riley to deploy, and Tarquin and Kingston restock a line losing a couple of starters. Improving the defense is a must in '23, so it's no surprise USC will bring in a handful of names to add depth and talent. Each level had a key addition, with Anthony Lucas - a former four-star prospect - potentially being the transfer with the most upside this fall.

Wisconsin

Key Transfers Added: QB Nick Evers (from Oklahoma), QB Tanner Mordecai (from SMU), QB Braedyn Locke (from Mississippi State), WR C.J. Williams (from USC), WR Bryson Green (from Oklahoma State), OL Jake Renfro (from Cincinnati), DL Darian Varner (from Temple)

One look at Wisconsin's list of committed transfers shows where new coach Luke Fickell plans to upgrade: Offense. The Badgers have drastically changed their quarterback room by adding three players to work under new play-caller Phil Longo. Four receivers, including C.J. Williams from USC and Bryson Green from Oklahoma State, are headed to Madison. Offensive lineman Jake Renfro and defensive lineman Darian Varner are intriguing pickups on the line of scrimmage.

