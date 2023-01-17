College Football's NFL Draft Deadline Winners and Losers for 2023

The early-entry deadline for the 2023 NFL Draft officially passed on Monday, Jan. 16. Counting seniors who passed on an extra year of eligibility and underclassmen entering early, more than 250 players are shifting their focus to the next level. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, USC receiver Jordan Addison, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, are just a few of the names headed to the NFL.

Related: 2023 NFL Draft Order

The official list of players declaring will be released later this week, but it's no secret which players have already announced their intentions and which teams will be filling the most voids this offseason. The early-entry deadline is a key moment in any college football offseason, as this allows coaches to get a better view of which players are returning and how the roster looks headed into National Signing Day on Feb. 1. With the early entrants declared, it’s time to take a look at the winners and losers from a college perspective.

Which teams remain in good shape and which programs have big shoes to fill thanks to early draft departures? Here are the winners and losers following the early-entry deadline:

Winners

Florida State

Is change on the way for the ACC in 2023? Clemson has won the conference in seven out of the last eight seasons, but Florida State is trending up after a 10-3 record in coach Mike Norvell’s third year and returns the bulk of its roster for next fall. Safety Jammie Robinson passed on an extra year of eligibility to depart for the NFL, but end Jared Verse (nine sacks), quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson headlined a lengthy list of Seminoles who passed on the NFL to make a run at the CFB Playoff in ’23.

Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023

Michigan

Losing defensive backs DJ Turner and Gemon Green, wide receiver Ronnie Bell and defensive linemen Mazi Smith and Mike Morris is significant. However, the Wolverines also received plenty of good news around the deadline. Running back Blake Corum returns to team with Donovan Edwards to form one of the nation’s top one-two punches in the backfield. Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter are back to keep the offensive line among the best in college football. And the defense alleviated some of the concern around the four players leaving early with the returns of Kris Jenkins (DL), Michael Barrett (LB) and Mike Sainristil (DB).

Oregon

With linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Christian Gonzalez off to the NFL, the Ducks could easily fit in another section. However, quarterback Bo Nix opted to return, which should keep Oregon in the mix to win the Pac-12. Also, coach Dan Lanning managed to keep offensive lineman Steven Jones and a couple of key defenders in linemen Brandon Dorlus, Casey Rogers, Mase Funa and Popo Aumavae in Eugene.

Penn State

With end Adisa Isaac, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and left tackle Olu Fashanu returning, a strong case could be made for Penn State to land in the losers or some good/bad section. The losses of shutdown corner Joey Porter Jr. and receiver Parker Washington can’t be ignored, but the Nittany Lions returned just enough to be considered a winner.

South Carolina

With quarterback Spencer Rattler and receiver Juice Wells returning, South Carolina has one of the top pass-catch combinations in the SEC, and a duo capable of pushing this team to a top-25 finish. Rattler seemed to find his rhythm late in the ’22 season, and former NFL assistant Dowell Loggains is tasked with elevating his game to the next level. The good news didn’t stop there for coach Shane Beamer. Wide receiver/all-purpose threat Dakereon Joyner and lineman Jaylen Nichols are also back on offense, while cornerback Marcellas Dial opted to return on defense.

Related: Team-by-Team Additions from College Football Transfers

Texas Tech

After a successful 8-5 mark in coach Joey McGuire’s debut in Lubbock, the Red Raiders will be a sleeper pick to watch in the Big 12 title picture. More than 10 super seniors are slated to return, including quarterback Tyler Shough, defensive linemen Tony Bradford Jr. and Jaylon Hutchings, along with safety Dadrian Taylor-Demerson.

Utah

Can the Utes make it three in a row atop the Pac-12? With quarterback Cameron Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe and receiver Devaughn Vele all returning, the possibility of that scenario grew this offseason. Rising is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, and Kuithe is expected to push for All-America honors after missing most of ’22 due to an injury.

Related: Early Pac-12 Predictions for 2023

UTSA

Tulane is likely to open 2023 as the favorite to win the American Athletic Conference and finish as the top-ranked Group of 5 team. But the Roadrunners could crash that party in their first year in the AAC. Quarterback Frank Harris Jr. is back, and two key receivers – Joshua Cephus and De’Corian Clark – also opted to return.

Washington

With the bulk of the two-deep returning and some key NFL declarations back in Seattle, second-year coach Kalen DeBoer should have Washington in the mix to make a playoff spot. The news started with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s decision to return, with receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan back in tow for next season. Key defenders Tuli Letuligasenoa (DL), Bralen Trice (LB), Edefuan Ulofoshio (LB) and edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui all decided to return as well, providing optimism for the Huskies to improve on defense next fall.



Other Teams Receiving Good News at the Deadline

Arizona: WR Jacob Cowing and OL Jordan Morgan are back.

Boise State: S J.L. Skinner is gone, but RB George Holani and WR Stefan Cobbs opted to return.

Kansas: LB Rich Miller and S Kenny Logan opted to return for 2023.

Michigan State: Edge rusher Jacoby Windmon headlines a list of Spartans who passed on the draft.

Missouri: The return of cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw should help keep Missouri’s defense near the top of the SEC.

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee and DL Ricky Barber are back.

Some Good, Some Bad

Arkansas

Linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg are big losses to the NFL, but quarterback K.J. Jefferson is returning and could be the SEC’s top signal-caller next fall.

Illinois

A shutdown defense will miss Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown on the back end. However, the pass rush will be lethal once again with Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph opting to return next fall. It’s also a mixed bag on offense. Running back Chase Brown is headed to the NFL, but receiver Isaiah Williams will return.

Iowa

The nation’s best linebacker (Jack Campbell) passed on an extra year of eligibility, and end Lukas Van Ness (10.5 TFL) is also off to the NFL. However, coach Kirk Ferentz’s squad regains a weapon at punter (Tory Taylor) and sees the return of two key linemen (Joe Evans and Noah Shannon) on defense.

Mississippi State

New coach Zach Arnett won’t have to start from scratch in ’23. Quarterback Will Rogers is already in place, but the defense regained the services of five potential starters next fall, including linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson. However, three defensive backs are off early, including All-American corner Emmanuel Forbes.

NC State

Linebacker Drake Thomas opted to declare, but the return of fellow linebacker Payton Wilson and cornerback Shyheim Battle is huge for NC State’s defense in ’23.

Texas A&M

Running back Devon Achane was the Texas A&M offense at times in ’22, so his departure is a significant loss for a unit that already entered the spring with major concerns. Cornerback Jaylon Jones and safety Antonio Johnson were two key cogs in a standout secondary but opted to declare for the next level. However, those losses were balanced out to some degree, as defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson all passed on the NFL.

Losers

Alabama

Roster talent is never in short supply in Tuscaloosa, but it won’t be easy to replace the production and overall play of quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson are expected to top the depth chart in the battle to replace Young, while Dallas Turner should be an even bigger part of the pass rush with Anderson off to the next level. Dynamic all-around back Jahmyr Gibbs also declared, and the secondary lost a cornerback (Eli Ricks) and three safeties (DeMarcco Hellams, Brian Branch and Jordan Battle) early to the NFL.

Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023

Clemson

The task of holding off Florida State for the top spot in the ACC this preseason was made tougher by Clemson’s early departures to the NFL. Bryan Bresee, K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy leave a void up front, with linebacker Trenton Simpson also opting to declare for the next level. Additionally, left tackle Jordan McFadden was the best player from a shaky offensive line. He will be missed in ’23.

Florida

Billy Napier didn’t inherit a loaded roster but improving a team that went 6-7 didn’t get any easier this offseason. With Anthony Richardson off to the NFL, quarterback is a glaring concern going into ’23. O'Cyrus Torrence was an All-American guard and leaves a major void up front. In addition to linebacker Ventrell Miller leaving (expired eligibility), lineman Gervon Dexter departing to the NFL is a significant blow to a defense that struggled in ’22.

Related: Best Quarterbacks in College Football's Transfer Portal

Georgia

For the second year in a row, coach Kirby Smart will have his work cut out for him this spring to defend a CFB Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs had 15 players picked in last season’s draft, and the two-time reigning champs lost a chunk of talent off the team that just pounded TCU in the title game. Both sides of the ball suffered significant losses. Starters Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon depart the offensive line, and the skill talent is set to lose tight end Darnell Washington, running back Kenny McIntosh and receiver Kearis Jackson. The ‘Dawgs top-ranked defense didn’t have the same volume in terms of early departures, but the impact is just as significant. Lineman Jalen Carter (the potential No. 1 overall pick) and cornerback Kelee Ringo are both off to the NFL.

Kansas State

The reigning Big 12 champs aren’t going to significantly regress, but coach Chris Klieman’s offseason to-do list grew with running back Deuce Vaughn, receiver Malik Knowles and end Felix Anudike-Uzomah leaving Manhattan. Vaughn was one of college football’s top all-around threats with the ball in his hands, and Anudike-Uzomah garnered All-America honors from some outlets over the last two seasons and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches for ’22.

Kentucky

The Wildcats did well in the portal to replace quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., but both players still leave big shoes to fill in Lexington next year. However, coach Mark Stoops did receive some positive news at the deadline. Linebacker J.J. Weaver, receiver Tayvion Robinson and lineman Kenneth Horsey are coming back in ’23.

LSU

Even with a couple of headliners off to the NFL, coach Brian Kelly’s team is still positioned for a run at the CFB Playoff next fall. However, there’s no doubt edge rusher B.J. Ojulari, receivers Jaray Jenkins and Kayshon Boutte, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, and defensive backs Mekhi Garner and Jay Ward will be missed.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish only lost four players early to the NFL, but the names and overall impact on the roster were significant. Tight end Michael Mayer accounted for 67 of the team’s 211 receptions and leaves a massive void in the passing game. Coach Marcus Freeman’s defense must replace safety Brandon Joseph, and the front lost standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey (14 TFL) and end Justin Ademilola.

Ohio State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud seemingly weighed a return to Columbus but opted for the NFL draft, which added to a star-studded list of Buckeyes departing early for the next level. Starting offensive linemen Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Paris Johnson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba top the list on offense, with safety Ronnie Hickman (third-team All-Big Ten) leaving the defense.

Oklahoma

The news around the deadline wasn’t all bad for Oklahoma. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his return to the team, which ensures the Sooners should contend for a spot in the Big 12 title game next year. However, two starting linemen (Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris) and playmakers Eric Gray (RB) and Marvin Mims (WR) departed Norman for the NFL.

Related: Early Pac-12 Predictions for 2023

TCU

Replicating the run to the national championship game was already going to be a challenge in 2023, but that path looks even tougher after the early draft deadline for TCU coach Sonny Dykes. The three players responsible for the bulk of the offensive production – quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller and receiver Quentin Johnston – decided to move on from Fort Worth. Standout linebacker Dee Winters and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson left on defense.

Tennessee

In addition to quarterback Hendon Hooker finishing his eligibility, the Volunteers were hit hard by departures to the next level. Receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt (a first-team All-American) combined for 104 receptions but will next catch passes for an NFL team in ’23. Tackle Darnell Wright leaves a void along the offensive line, while the defensive front will miss end Byron Young (12 TFL).

Texas

The late decision by linebacker Jaylan Ford to pass on the NFL for a return to Austin helps, but the Longhorns are going to miss running back Bijan Robinson. Also, the defense must replace Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo up front.

USC

Caleb Williams’ return ensures USC will be in the mix to win the Pac-12 and make the CFB Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley’s second year. But the staff has a few holes to fill, especially along the offensive line with departing seniors and top receiver Jordan Addison has left early for the next level. However, the defense – a glaring concern in ’22 – is weaker after lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (13.5 sacks) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (12 PBU) decided to pass on another year in Los Angeles for the NFL. Getting Justin Dedich (OL) and Tyrone Taleni (DL) helps, however.



Related: Team-by-Team Additions from College Football Transfers

Also losing significant roster talent early to the NFL:

Appalachian State

Lost: RB Camerun Peoples, LB Nick Hampton, DB Dexter Lawson

Auburn

Lost: RB Tank Bigsby, DL Colby Wooden, DL Derick Hall, DL Marquis Burks, LB Owen Pappoe

BYU

Lost: QB Jaren Hall, LB Payton Wilgar, WR Puka Nacua and OL Harris LaChance

Cincinnati

Lost: RB Charles McClelland, LB Ivan Pace, OL Lorenz Metz, WR Tyler Scott, DB Arquon Bush, WR Tyler Scott

East Carolina

Lost: RB Keaton Mitchell, WR C.J. Johnson and OL Noah Henderson

Indiana

Lost: WR D.J. Matthews, DB Devon Matthews, RB Shaun Shivers, CB Tiawan Mullen

Louisville

Lost: CB Kei’Trel Clark, TE Marshon Ford, RB Tiyon Evans and WR Tyler Hudson

Maryland

Lost: WR Rakim Jarrett, WR Jacob Copeland, WR Dontay Demus, OL Jaelyn Duncan and CB Deonte Banks

Nebraska

Lost: Edge Garrett Nelson, DL Ochaun Mathis and WR Trey Palmer

North Carolina

Lost: WR Josh Downs and OL Asim Richards

Northwestern

Lost: CB Cameron Mitchell, RB Evan Hull and OL Peter Skoronski

Pitt

Lost: DL Calijah Kancey, RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jared Wayne, LB SirVocea Dennis, DL Habakkuk Baldonado, S Brandon hill

Stanford

Lost: QB Tanner McKee and CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Syracuse

Lost: RB Sean Tucker, OL Matthew Bergeron, CB Garrett Williams and LB Mikel Jones

UCLA

Lost: RB Zach Charbonnet, WR Kazmeir Allen and OL Raiqwon O’Neal and Jon Gaines

Wake Forest

Lost: WR A.T. Perry and DL Jacorey Johns

Wisconsin

Lost: OL Joe Tippman DL Keeanu Benton, LB Nick Herbig, S John Torchio