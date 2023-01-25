College Football's Projected Starting Quarterbacks for 2023: Transfers Reign Supreme Again
College football's 2023 season is still months away, but it's never too early to start looking at quarterbacks and how all 133 teams stack up at the position. With this being the most important position on the field, how a team develops, recruits or attracts transfers can have a significant impact on a team's outlook for the upcoming year. Since the rule change allowing immediate eligibility as a transfer, along with the creation of the portal, major movement in the quarterback ranks has been a hallmark of the offseason. Instead of waiting for the starter to graduate or depart to the NFL and take over after learning a couple of years in the system, quarterbacks can transfer to find a place to play right away.
Just how many quarterbacks could be transfers in 2023? According to our research and Athlon Sports' own projections, 54 percent of college football's starting quarterbacks next year are likely to be transfers. A higher percentage (43 of 69 counting Notre Dame) of Power 5 programs are slated to start a transfer next fall. That percentage (63.2) drops to 44.3 (27 of 61) in the Group of 5 ranks. Three of the four FBS Independents could start a transfer in '23. Overall, 72 of the 133 projected starting quarterbacks for next season could potentially be a transfer.
With spring practice looming, along with a second portal opening, these numbers could look different by August.
Which quarterbacks are expected to start in 2023? And how will each conference be impacted by transfers next year? Athlon Sports dives into the numbers and names for each conference:
College Football Starting Quarterback Data for 2023
How many transfers could start for all 133 teams in 2023?
Power 5
42 of 68
61.7%
Group of 5
27 of 61
44.3
Independents
3 of 4
75%
Overall
72 of 133
54.1%
How many transfers could start by conference in 2023?
ACC
8 of 14
Big 12
9 of 14
Big Ten
7 of 14
Pac-12
10 of 12
SEC
8 of 14
Independents
3 of 4
American Athletic Conference
6 of 14
Conference USA
3 of 9
MAC
4 of 12
Mountain West
7 of 12
Sun Belt
7 of 14
Transfer Info: Additions by Team | Players in Portal | QBs Transferring for '23
Note: Bold indicates the player has transferred already during his collegiate career.
ACC
|ACC
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Boston College
Emmett Morehead
Clemson
Cade Klubnik
Paul Tyson
Duke
Riley Leonard
Florida State
Jordan Travis
Tate Rodemaker
Georgia Tech
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
Louisville
Jack Plummer
Pierce Clarkson
Miami
Tyler Van Dyke
Jacurri Brown
North Carolina
Drake Maye
NC State
Brennan Armstrong
MJ Morris/Ben Finley
Pitt
Phil Jurkovec
Christian Veilleux
Syracuse
Garrett Shrader
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Virginia
Tony Muskett
Jay Woolfolk
Virginia Tech
Grant Wells
Kyron Drones
Wake Forest
Mitch Griffis
*Three teams - Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech could have an all-transfer situation as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 QBs.
*Brennan Armstrong is a rare intra-conference transfer at quarterback. After playing from 2018-22, he followed former play-caller Robert Anae to Raleigh this offseason.
*Could a transfer win the Heisman Trophy for the third year in a row? Florida State's Jordan Travis has some of the best odds going into '23.
Big 12
|Big 12
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Baylor
Blake Shapen
Sawyer Robertson
BYU
Kedon Slovis
Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters
Cincinnati
Ben Bryant
Evan Prater/Emory Jones
Houston
Donovan Smith
Lucas Coley
Iowa State
Hunter Dekkers
Rocco Becht/JJ Kohl
Kansas
Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean
Kansas State
Will Howard
Jake Rubley
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel
Jackson Arnold
Oklahoma State
Alan Bowman
Garret Rangel
TCU
Chandler Morris
Texas
Quinn Ewers
Arch Manning
Texas Tech
Tyler Shough
Behren Morton
UCF
John Rhys Plumlee
Timmy McClain
West Virginia
Garrett Greene
Nicco Marchiol
*All four of the Big 12's new teams - UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU - could start a transfer in 2023.
*Emory Jones (Cincinnati) is now at his third school after starting at Florida and making a one-year stop at Arizona State.
*Is the Big 12's best quarterback coming from the Sunflower State next year? Jalon Daniels from Kansas might be preseason first-team All-Big 12 for 2023.
*Texas has easily one of the most interesting quarterback battles for 2023, as five-star recruit Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will battle for the No. 1 job in the spring.
Big Ten
|Big Ten
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Illinois
Luke Altmyer
Donovan Leary
Indiana
Tayven Jackson
Dexter Williams II
Iowa
Cade McNamara
Spencer Petras
Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa
Billy Edwards Jr.
Michigan
J.J. McCarthy
Jack Tuttle
Michigan State
Payton Thorne
Noah Kim
Minnesota
Athan Kaliakmanis
Nebraska
Casey Thompson
Jeff Sims
Northwestern
Brendan Sullivan
Ohio State
Kyle McCord
Devin Brown
Penn State
Drew Allar
Purdue
Hudson Card
Brady Allen
Rutgers
Gavin Wimsatt
Evan Simon
Wisconsin
Tanner Mordecai
Nick Evers
*Five of the seven teams in the Big Ten West Division could start a transfer in 2023.
*Wisconsin dramatically changed the outlook of its quarterback room this offseason by bringing in three transfers, including former SMU signal-caller Tanner Mordecai.
*Penn State's Drew Allar should be a breakout candidate for 2023.
*Kyle McCord is the early front-runner for the Ohio State job to replace C.J. Stroud, but Devin Brown will push for time in the spring.
Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023
Pac-12
|Pac-12
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Arizona
Jayden de Laura
Noah Fifita
Arizona State
Drew Pyne
Trenton Bourguet/Jacob Conover
California
Sam Jackson
Fernando Mendoza
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders
Oregon
Bo Nix
Ty Thompson
Oregon State
DJ Uiagalelei
Ben Gulbranson
Stanford
Ari Patu
Ashton Daniels/Myles Jackson
UCLA
Dante Moore
Colin Schlee/Ethan Garbers
USC
Caleb Williams
Miller Moss
Utah
Cameron Rising
Nate Johnson/Bryson Barnes
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.
Dylan Morris
Washington State
Cam Ward
*The Pac-12 has the highest number of potential transfers as starters of any conference for 2023 (10).
*That number could climb to 11 if touted freshman Dante Moore doesn't win the job at UCLA.
*The Pac-12 should have a couple of the nation's best quarterbacks - Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Cameron Rising - returning for 2023.
SEC
|SEC
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Alabama
Ty Simpson
Jalen Milroe
Arkansas
K.J. Jefferson
Jacolby Criswell
Auburn
Robby Ashford
T.J. Finley
Florida
Graham Mertz
Jack Miller III
Georgia
Carson Beck
Brock Vandagriff
Kentucky
Devin Leary
Kaiya Sheron/Destin Wade
LSU
Jayden Daniels
Garrett Nussmeier
Mississippi State
Will Rogers
Mike Wright
Missouri
Brady Cook
Jake Garcia/Sam Horn
Ole Miss
Spencer Sanders
Jaxson Dart/Walker Howard
South Carolina
Spencer Rattler
Luke Doty
Tennessee
Joe Milton
Nico Iamaleava
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman
Max Johnson
Vanderbilt
A.J. Swann
Ken Seals
*An interesting debate is set to unfold at this position for 2023. Which quarterback should get the nod as the preseason first-team All-SEC pick? Is it Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or Mississippi State's Will Rogers? Or is it potentially a wild card like Tennessee's Joe Milton or Alabama's Ty Simpson?
*Florida landed Wisconsin's Graham Mertz from the portal but could be a team that gets involved after spring movement begins to land another option.
*Ole Miss is slated to have three transfers - Spencer Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard - vying for the No. 1 spot in 2023.
Related: College Football's Biggest Winners in the Transfer Portal
Independents
|Independents
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Army
Bryson Daily
Notre Dame
Sam Hartman
Tyler Buchner
UConn
Ta'Quan Roberson
Zion Turner
UMass
Taisun Phommachanh
American Athletic Conference
|American
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Charlotte
James Foster
Xavier Williams
East Carolina
Mason Garcia
FAU
Daniel Richardson
Memphis
Seth Henigan
Navy
Tai Lavatai
Xavier Arline
North Texas
Chandler Rogers
Rice
JT Daniels
AJ Padgett
SMU
Preston Stone
Alex Padilla
Temple
E.J. Warner
Tulane
Michael Pratt
Tulsa
Braylon Braxton
UAB
Jacob Zeno
Landry Lyddy
USF
Gerry Bohanon
Byrum Brown
UTSA
Frank Harris
Owen McCown/Eddie Lee Marburger
*Three of the Group of 5's top quarterbacks reside in the American next fall. Tulane's Michael Pratt returns after guiding coach Willie Fritz's team to a Cotton Bowl victory over USC, but he will have competition from UTSA's Frank Harris for first-team All-AAC honors. Memphis' Seth Henigan also returns after throwing for 47 touchdowns in the last two years.
*Rice is the fourth stop in JT Daniels' career. He originally started at USC and transferred to Georgia after two seasons with the Trojans. Daniels then spent two years with the Bulldogs before for one season at West Virginia.
Conference USA
|Conference USA
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
FIU
Grayson James
Haden Carlson
Jacksonville State
Te'Sean Smoot
Caden Creel
Liberty
Kaidon Salter
Johnathan Bennett/Trey Lowe
Louisiana Tech
Hank Bachmeier
Middle Tennessee
Nicholas Vattiato
Ren Hefley
New Mexico State
Diego Pavia
Gavin Frakes/Eli Stowers
Sam Houston
Keegan Shoemaker
Jordan Yates/Xavier Ward
UTEP
Gavin Hardison
Western Kentucky
Austin Reed
Bronson Barron
*Conference USA has the fewest transfers (three) projected to start in 2023.
Related: Betting the Heisman Trophy: Best Odds, Futures and Longshots for 2023
MAC
|MAC
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Akron
DJ Irons
Jeff Undercuffler
Ball State
Layne Hatcher
Kiael Kelly
Bowling Green
Connor Bazelak
Daelen Menard
Buffalo
Cole Snyder
Mike DePillo
Central Michigan
Bert Emanuel Jr.
Jase Bauer
Eastern Michigan
Austin Smith
Kent State
Devin Kargman
Jaren Lewis
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert
Aveon Smith/Maddox Kopp
Northern Illinois
Rocky Lombardi
Ethan Hampton
Ohio
Kurtis Rourke
CJ Harris
Toledo
Dequan Finn
Tucker Gleason
Western Michigan
Treyson Bourguet
*Ball State is the fourth stop in Layne Hatcher's career. After starting at Alabama, Hatcher later spent time at Arkansas State and Texas State.
Mountain West
|Mountain West
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Air Force
Jensen Jones
Ben Brittain
Boise State
Taylen Green
Colorado State
Clay Millen
Fresno State
Mikey Keene
Hawaii
Brayden Schager
Joey Yellen
Nevada
Shane Illingworth
Brendon Lewis
New Mexico
Dylan Hopkins
DC Tabscott
San Diego State
Jalen Mayden
San Jose State
Chevan Cordeiro
Jay Butterfield
UNLV
Doug Brumfield
Harrison Bailey
Utah State
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Wyoming
Andrew Peasley
Jayden Clemons
*The Mountain West could have three intra-conference transfers - Andrew Peasley (Utah State to Wyoming), Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii to San Jose State), and Clay Millen (Nevada to Colorado State) start in 2023.
Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023
Sun Belt
|Sun Belt
|Projected Starter
|Notable Reserves
Appalachian State
Ryan Burger
Arkansas State
AJ Mayer
Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall
Georgia Southern
Davis Brin
Beau Allen/JC French
Georgia State
Darren Grainger
James Madison
Jordan McCloud/Brett Griffis
Billy Atkins/Alonza Barnett III
Louisiana
Ben Wooldridge
Chandler Fields
Marshall
Cam Fancher
Old Dominion
Hayden Wolff
Grant Wilson
South Alabama
Carter Bradley
Southern Miss
Zach Wilcke
Holman Edwards/Billy Wiles
Texas State
Malik Hornsby
Troy
Gunnar Watson
Will Crowder
ULM
Jiya Wright
Hunter Herring
*Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Sun Belt's 2023 quarterback outlook is who didn't transfer: Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall. After entering the portal, McCall later opted to return to play for new coach Tim Beck.
*Three Sun Belt programs - Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and James Madison - inked at least two transfers at quarterback this offseason.