College Football's Projected Starting Quarterbacks for 2023: Transfers Reign Supreme Again

College football's 2023 season is still months away, but it's never too early to start looking at quarterbacks and how all 133 teams stack up at the position. With this being the most important position on the field, how a team develops, recruits or attracts transfers can have a significant impact on a team's outlook for the upcoming year. Since the rule change allowing immediate eligibility as a transfer, along with the creation of the portal, major movement in the quarterback ranks has been a hallmark of the offseason. Instead of waiting for the starter to graduate or depart to the NFL and take over after learning a couple of years in the system, quarterbacks can transfer to find a place to play right away.

Just how many quarterbacks could be transfers in 2023? According to our research and Athlon Sports' own projections, 54 percent of college football's starting quarterbacks next year are likely to be transfers. A higher percentage (43 of 69 counting Notre Dame) of Power 5 programs are slated to start a transfer next fall. That percentage (63.2) drops to 44.3 (27 of 61) in the Group of 5 ranks. Three of the four FBS Independents could start a transfer in '23. Overall, 72 of the 133 projected starting quarterbacks for next season could potentially be a transfer.

With spring practice looming, along with a second portal opening, these numbers could look different by August.

Which quarterbacks are expected to start in 2023? And how will each conference be impacted by transfers next year? Athlon Sports dives into the numbers and names for each conference:

How many transfers could start for all 133 teams in 2023?

Power 5 42 of 68 61.7% Group of 5 27 of 61 44.3 Independents 3 of 4 75% Overall 72 of 133 54.1%

How many transfers could start by conference in 2023?

ACC 8 of 14 Big 12 9 of 14 Big Ten 7 of 14 Pac-12 10 of 12 SEC 8 of 14 Independents 3 of 4 American Athletic Conference 6 of 14 Conference USA 3 of 9 MAC 4 of 12 Mountain West 7 of 12 Sun Belt 7 of 14

Note: Bold indicates the player has transferred already during his collegiate career.

ACC

ACC Projected Starter Notable Reserves Boston College Emmett Morehead Clemson Cade Klubnik Paul Tyson Duke Riley Leonard Florida State Jordan Travis Tate Rodemaker Georgia Tech Haynes King Zach Pyron Louisville Jack Plummer Pierce Clarkson Miami Tyler Van Dyke Jacurri Brown North Carolina Drake Maye NC State Brennan Armstrong MJ Morris/Ben Finley Pitt Phil Jurkovec Christian Veilleux Syracuse Garrett Shrader Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Virginia Tony Muskett Jay Woolfolk Virginia Tech Grant Wells Kyron Drones Wake Forest Mitch Griffis

*Three teams - Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech could have an all-transfer situation as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 QBs.

*Brennan Armstrong is a rare intra-conference transfer at quarterback. After playing from 2018-22, he followed former play-caller Robert Anae to Raleigh this offseason.

*Could a transfer win the Heisman Trophy for the third year in a row? Florida State's Jordan Travis has some of the best odds going into '23.

Big 12

Big 12 Projected Starter Notable Reserves Baylor Blake Shapen Sawyer Robertson BYU Kedon Slovis Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Cincinnati Ben Bryant Evan Prater/Emory Jones Houston Donovan Smith Lucas Coley Iowa State Hunter Dekkers Rocco Becht/JJ Kohl Kansas Jalon Daniels Jason Bean Kansas State Will Howard Jake Rubley Oklahoma Dillon Gabriel Jackson Arnold Oklahoma State Alan Bowman Garret Rangel TCU Chandler Morris Texas Quinn Ewers Arch Manning Texas Tech Tyler Shough Behren Morton UCF John Rhys Plumlee Timmy McClain West Virginia Garrett Greene Nicco Marchiol

*All four of the Big 12's new teams - UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU - could start a transfer in 2023.

*Emory Jones (Cincinnati) is now at his third school after starting at Florida and making a one-year stop at Arizona State.

*Is the Big 12's best quarterback coming from the Sunflower State next year? Jalon Daniels from Kansas might be preseason first-team All-Big 12 for 2023.

*Texas has easily one of the most interesting quarterback battles for 2023, as five-star recruit Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will battle for the No. 1 job in the spring.

Big Ten

Big Ten Projected Starter Notable Reserves Illinois Luke Altmyer Donovan Leary Indiana Tayven Jackson Dexter Williams II Iowa Cade McNamara Spencer Petras Maryland Taulia Tagovailoa Billy Edwards Jr. Michigan J.J. McCarthy Jack Tuttle Michigan State Payton Thorne Noah Kim Minnesota Athan Kaliakmanis Nebraska Casey Thompson Jeff Sims Northwestern Brendan Sullivan Ohio State Kyle McCord Devin Brown Penn State Drew Allar Purdue Hudson Card Brady Allen Rutgers Gavin Wimsatt Evan Simon Wisconsin Tanner Mordecai Nick Evers

*Five of the seven teams in the Big Ten West Division could start a transfer in 2023.

*Wisconsin dramatically changed the outlook of its quarterback room this offseason by bringing in three transfers, including former SMU signal-caller Tanner Mordecai.

*Penn State's Drew Allar should be a breakout candidate for 2023.

*Kyle McCord is the early front-runner for the Ohio State job to replace C.J. Stroud, but Devin Brown will push for time in the spring.

Pac-12

Pac-12 Projected Starter Notable Reserves Arizona Jayden de Laura Noah Fifita Arizona State Drew Pyne Trenton Bourguet/Jacob Conover California Sam Jackson Fernando Mendoza Colorado Shedeur Sanders Oregon Bo Nix Ty Thompson Oregon State DJ Uiagalelei Ben Gulbranson Stanford Ari Patu Ashton Daniels/Myles Jackson UCLA Dante Moore Colin Schlee/Ethan Garbers USC Caleb Williams Miller Moss Utah Cameron Rising Nate Johnson/Bryson Barnes Washington Michael Penix Jr. Dylan Morris Washington State Cam Ward

*The Pac-12 has the highest number of potential transfers as starters of any conference for 2023 (10).

*That number could climb to 11 if touted freshman Dante Moore doesn't win the job at UCLA.

*The Pac-12 should have a couple of the nation's best quarterbacks - Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Cameron Rising - returning for 2023.

SEC

SEC Projected Starter Notable Reserves Alabama Ty Simpson Jalen Milroe Arkansas K.J. Jefferson Jacolby Criswell Auburn Robby Ashford T.J. Finley Florida Graham Mertz Jack Miller III Georgia Carson Beck Brock Vandagriff Kentucky Devin Leary Kaiya Sheron/Destin Wade LSU Jayden Daniels Garrett Nussmeier Mississippi State Will Rogers Mike Wright Missouri Brady Cook Jake Garcia/Sam Horn Ole Miss Spencer Sanders Jaxson Dart/Walker Howard South Carolina Spencer Rattler Luke Doty Tennessee Joe Milton Nico Iamaleava Texas A&M Conner Weigman Max Johnson Vanderbilt A.J. Swann Ken Seals

*An interesting debate is set to unfold at this position for 2023. Which quarterback should get the nod as the preseason first-team All-SEC pick? Is it Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or Mississippi State's Will Rogers? Or is it potentially a wild card like Tennessee's Joe Milton or Alabama's Ty Simpson?

*Florida landed Wisconsin's Graham Mertz from the portal but could be a team that gets involved after spring movement begins to land another option.

*Ole Miss is slated to have three transfers - Spencer Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard - vying for the No. 1 spot in 2023.

Independents

Independents Projected Starter Notable Reserves Army Bryson Daily Notre Dame Sam Hartman Tyler Buchner UConn Ta'Quan Roberson Zion Turner UMass Taisun Phommachanh

American Athletic Conference

American Projected Starter Notable Reserves Charlotte James Foster Xavier Williams East Carolina Mason Garcia FAU Daniel Richardson Memphis Seth Henigan Navy Tai Lavatai Xavier Arline North Texas Chandler Rogers Rice JT Daniels AJ Padgett SMU Preston Stone Alex Padilla Temple E.J. Warner Tulane Michael Pratt Tulsa Braylon Braxton UAB Jacob Zeno Landry Lyddy USF Gerry Bohanon Byrum Brown UTSA Frank Harris Owen McCown/Eddie Lee Marburger

*Three of the Group of 5's top quarterbacks reside in the American next fall. Tulane's Michael Pratt returns after guiding coach Willie Fritz's team to a Cotton Bowl victory over USC, but he will have competition from UTSA's Frank Harris for first-team All-AAC honors. Memphis' Seth Henigan also returns after throwing for 47 touchdowns in the last two years.

*Rice is the fourth stop in JT Daniels' career. He originally started at USC and transferred to Georgia after two seasons with the Trojans. Daniels then spent two years with the Bulldogs before for one season at West Virginia.

Conference USA

Conference USA Projected Starter Notable Reserves FIU Grayson James Haden Carlson Jacksonville State Te'Sean Smoot Caden Creel Liberty Kaidon Salter Johnathan Bennett/Trey Lowe Louisiana Tech Hank Bachmeier Middle Tennessee Nicholas Vattiato Ren Hefley New Mexico State Diego Pavia Gavin Frakes/Eli Stowers Sam Houston Keegan Shoemaker Jordan Yates/Xavier Ward UTEP Gavin Hardison Western Kentucky Austin Reed Bronson Barron

*Conference USA has the fewest transfers (three) projected to start in 2023.

MAC

MAC Projected Starter Notable Reserves Akron DJ Irons Jeff Undercuffler Ball State Layne Hatcher Kiael Kelly Bowling Green Connor Bazelak Daelen Menard Buffalo Cole Snyder Mike DePillo Central Michigan Bert Emanuel Jr. Jase Bauer Eastern Michigan Austin Smith Kent State Devin Kargman Jaren Lewis Miami (Ohio) Brett Gabbert Aveon Smith/Maddox Kopp Northern Illinois Rocky Lombardi Ethan Hampton Ohio Kurtis Rourke CJ Harris Toledo Dequan Finn Tucker Gleason Western Michigan Treyson Bourguet

*Ball State is the fourth stop in Layne Hatcher's career. After starting at Alabama, Hatcher later spent time at Arkansas State and Texas State.

Mountain West

Mountain West Projected Starter Notable Reserves Air Force Jensen Jones Ben Brittain Boise State Taylen Green Colorado State Clay Millen Fresno State Mikey Keene Hawaii Brayden Schager Joey Yellen Nevada Shane Illingworth Brendon Lewis New Mexico Dylan Hopkins DC Tabscott San Diego State Jalen Mayden San Jose State Chevan Cordeiro Jay Butterfield UNLV Doug Brumfield Harrison Bailey Utah State Cooper Legas Levi Williams Wyoming Andrew Peasley Jayden Clemons

*The Mountain West could have three intra-conference transfers - Andrew Peasley (Utah State to Wyoming), Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii to San Jose State), and Clay Millen (Nevada to Colorado State) start in 2023.

Sun Belt

Sun Belt Projected Starter Notable Reserves Appalachian State Ryan Burger Arkansas State AJ Mayer Coastal Carolina Grayson McCall Georgia Southern Davis Brin Beau Allen/JC French Georgia State Darren Grainger James Madison Jordan McCloud/Brett Griffis Billy Atkins/Alonza Barnett III Louisiana Ben Wooldridge Chandler Fields Marshall Cam Fancher Old Dominion Hayden Wolff Grant Wilson South Alabama Carter Bradley Southern Miss Zach Wilcke Holman Edwards/Billy Wiles Texas State Malik Hornsby Troy Gunnar Watson Will Crowder ULM Jiya Wright Hunter Herring

*Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Sun Belt's 2023 quarterback outlook is who didn't transfer: Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall. After entering the portal, McCall later opted to return to play for new coach Tim Beck.

*Three Sun Belt programs - Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and James Madison - inked at least two transfers at quarterback this offseason.