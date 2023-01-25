Skip to main content
College Football's Projected Starting Quarterbacks for 2023: Transfers Reign Supreme Again

College football's 2023 season is still months away, but it's never too early to start looking at quarterbacks and how all 133 teams stack up at the position. With this being the most important position on the field, how a team develops, recruits or attracts transfers can have a significant impact on a team's outlook for the upcoming year. Since the rule change allowing immediate eligibility as a transfer, along with the creation of the portal, major movement in the quarterback ranks has been a hallmark of the offseason. Instead of waiting for the starter to graduate or depart to the NFL and take over after learning a couple of years in the system, quarterbacks can transfer to find a place to play right away.

Just how many quarterbacks could be transfers in 2023? According to our research and Athlon Sports' own projections, 54 percent of college football's starting quarterbacks next year are likely to be transfers. A higher percentage (43 of 69 counting Notre Dame) of Power 5 programs are slated to start a transfer next fall. That percentage (63.2) drops to 44.3 (27 of 61) in the Group of 5 ranks. Three of the four FBS Independents could start a transfer in '23. Overall, 72 of the 133 projected starting quarterbacks for next season could potentially be a transfer.

With spring practice looming, along with a second portal opening, these numbers could look different by August. 

Which quarterbacks are expected to start in 2023? And how will each conference be impacted by transfers next year? Athlon Sports dives into the numbers and names for each conference:

College Football Starting Quarterback Data for 2023

How many transfers could start for all 133 teams in 2023?

Power 5

42 of 68

61.7%

Group of 5

27 of 61

44.3

Independents

3 of 4

75%

Overall

72 of 133

54.1%

How many transfers could start by conference in 2023?

ACC

8 of 14

Big 12

9 of 14

Big Ten

7 of 14

Pac-12

10 of 12

SEC

8 of 14

Independents

3 of 4

American Athletic Conference

6 of 14

Conference USA

3 of 9

MAC

4 of 12

Mountain West

7 of 12

Sun Belt

7 of 14

Note: Bold indicates the player has transferred already during his collegiate career.

ACC

ACCProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Boston College

Emmett Morehead

Clemson

Cade Klubnik

Paul Tyson

Duke

Riley Leonard

Florida State

Jordan Travis

Tate Rodemaker

Georgia Tech

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

Louisville

Jack Plummer

Pierce Clarkson

Miami

Tyler Van Dyke

Jacurri Brown

North Carolina

Drake Maye

NC State

Brennan Armstrong

MJ Morris/Ben Finley

Pitt

Phil Jurkovec

Christian Veilleux

Syracuse

Garrett Shrader

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Virginia

Tony Muskett

Jay Woolfolk

Virginia Tech

Grant Wells

Kyron Drones

Wake Forest

Mitch Griffis

*Three teams - Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech could have an all-transfer situation as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 QBs. 

*Brennan Armstrong is a rare intra-conference transfer at quarterback. After playing from 2018-22, he followed former play-caller Robert Anae to Raleigh this offseason.

*Could a transfer win the Heisman Trophy for the third year in a row? Florida State's Jordan Travis has some of the best odds going into '23.

Big 12

Big 12Projected StarterNotable Reserves

Baylor

Blake Shapen

Sawyer Robertson

BYU

Kedon Slovis

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters

Cincinnati

Ben Bryant

Evan Prater/Emory Jones

Houston

Donovan Smith

Lucas Coley

Iowa State

Hunter Dekkers

Rocco Becht/JJ Kohl

Kansas

Jalon Daniels

Jason Bean

Kansas State

Will Howard

Jake Rubley

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel

Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma State

Alan Bowman

Garret Rangel

TCU

Chandler Morris

Texas

Quinn Ewers

Arch Manning

Texas Tech

Tyler Shough

Behren Morton

UCF

John Rhys Plumlee

Timmy McClain

West Virginia

Garrett Greene

Nicco Marchiol

*All four of the Big 12's new teams - UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU - could start a transfer in 2023.

*Emory Jones (Cincinnati) is now at his third school after starting at Florida and making a one-year stop at Arizona State.

*Is the Big 12's best quarterback coming from the Sunflower State next year? Jalon Daniels from Kansas might be preseason first-team All-Big 12 for 2023.

*Texas has easily one of the most interesting quarterback battles for 2023, as five-star recruit Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will battle for the No. 1 job in the spring.

Big Ten

Big TenProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Illinois

Luke Altmyer

Donovan Leary

Indiana

Tayven Jackson

Dexter Williams II

Iowa

Cade McNamara

Spencer Petras

Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa

Billy Edwards Jr.

Michigan

J.J. McCarthy

Jack Tuttle

Michigan State

Payton Thorne

Noah Kim

Minnesota

Athan Kaliakmanis

Nebraska

Casey Thompson

Jeff Sims

Northwestern

Brendan Sullivan

Ohio State

Kyle McCord

Devin Brown

Penn State

Drew Allar

Purdue

Hudson Card

Brady Allen

Rutgers

Gavin Wimsatt

Evan Simon

Wisconsin

Tanner Mordecai

Nick Evers

*Five of the seven teams in the Big Ten West Division could start a transfer in 2023.

*Wisconsin dramatically changed the outlook of its quarterback room this offseason by bringing in three transfers, including former SMU signal-caller Tanner Mordecai.

*Penn State's Drew Allar should be a breakout candidate for 2023.

*Kyle McCord is the early front-runner for the Ohio State job to replace C.J. Stroud, but Devin Brown will push for time in the spring.

Pac-12

Pac-12Projected StarterNotable Reserves

Arizona

Jayden de Laura

Noah Fifita

Arizona State

Drew Pyne

Trenton Bourguet/Jacob Conover

California

Sam Jackson

Fernando Mendoza

Colorado

Shedeur Sanders

Oregon

Bo Nix

Ty Thompson

Oregon State

DJ Uiagalelei

Ben Gulbranson

Stanford

Ari Patu

Ashton Daniels/Myles Jackson

UCLA

Dante Moore

Colin Schlee/Ethan Garbers

USC

Caleb Williams

Miller Moss

Utah

Cameron Rising

Nate Johnson/Bryson Barnes

Washington

Michael Penix Jr.

Dylan Morris

Washington State

Cam Ward

*The Pac-12 has the highest number of potential transfers as starters of any conference for 2023 (10).

*That number could climb to 11 if touted freshman Dante Moore doesn't win the job at UCLA.

*The Pac-12 should have a couple of the nation's best quarterbacks - Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Cameron Rising - returning for 2023.

SEC

SECProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Alabama

Ty Simpson

Jalen Milroe

Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell

Auburn

Robby Ashford

T.J. Finley

Florida

Graham Mertz

Jack Miller III

Georgia

Carson Beck

Brock Vandagriff

Kentucky

Devin Leary

Kaiya Sheron/Destin Wade

LSU

Jayden Daniels

Garrett Nussmeier

Mississippi State

Will Rogers

Mike Wright

Missouri

Brady Cook

Jake Garcia/Sam Horn

Ole Miss

Spencer Sanders

Jaxson Dart/Walker Howard

South Carolina

Spencer Rattler

Luke Doty

Tennessee

Joe Milton

Nico Iamaleava

Texas A&M

Conner Weigman

Max Johnson

Vanderbilt

A.J. Swann

Ken Seals

*An interesting debate is set to unfold at this position for 2023. Which quarterback should get the nod as the preseason first-team All-SEC pick? Is it Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or Mississippi State's Will Rogers? Or is it potentially a wild card like Tennessee's Joe Milton or Alabama's Ty Simpson?

*Florida landed Wisconsin's Graham Mertz from the portal but could be a team that gets involved after spring movement begins to land another option.

*Ole Miss is slated to have three transfers - Spencer Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard - vying for the No. 1 spot in 2023.

Independents

IndependentsProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Army

Bryson Daily

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman

Tyler Buchner

UConn

Ta'Quan Roberson

Zion Turner

UMass

Taisun Phommachanh

American Athletic Conference

AmericanProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Charlotte

James Foster

Xavier Williams

East Carolina

Mason Garcia

FAU

Daniel Richardson

Memphis

Seth Henigan

Navy

Tai Lavatai

Xavier Arline

North Texas

Chandler Rogers

Rice

JT Daniels

AJ Padgett

SMU

Preston Stone

Alex Padilla

Temple

E.J. Warner

Tulane

Michael Pratt

Tulsa

Braylon Braxton

UAB

Jacob Zeno

Landry Lyddy

USF

Gerry Bohanon

Byrum Brown

UTSA

Frank Harris

Owen McCown/Eddie Lee Marburger

*Three of the Group of 5's top quarterbacks reside in the American next fall. Tulane's Michael Pratt returns after guiding coach Willie Fritz's team to a Cotton Bowl victory over USC, but he will have competition from UTSA's Frank Harris for first-team All-AAC honors. Memphis' Seth Henigan also returns after throwing for 47 touchdowns in the last two years.

*Rice is the fourth stop in JT Daniels' career. He originally started at USC and transferred to Georgia after two seasons with the Trojans. Daniels then spent two years with the Bulldogs before for one season at West Virginia.

Conference USA

Conference USAProjected StarterNotable Reserves

FIU

Grayson James

Haden Carlson

Jacksonville State

Te'Sean Smoot

Caden Creel

Liberty

Kaidon Salter

Johnathan Bennett/Trey Lowe

Louisiana Tech

Hank Bachmeier

Middle Tennessee

Nicholas Vattiato

Ren Hefley

New Mexico State

Diego Pavia

Gavin Frakes/Eli Stowers

Sam Houston

Keegan Shoemaker

Jordan Yates/Xavier Ward

UTEP

Gavin Hardison

Western Kentucky

Austin Reed

Bronson Barron

*Conference USA has the fewest transfers (three) projected to start in 2023.

MAC

MACProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Akron

DJ Irons

Jeff Undercuffler

Ball State

Layne Hatcher

Kiael Kelly

Bowling Green

Connor Bazelak

Daelen Menard

Buffalo

Cole Snyder

Mike DePillo

Central Michigan

Bert Emanuel Jr.

Jase Bauer

Eastern Michigan

Austin Smith

Kent State

Devin Kargman

Jaren Lewis

Miami (Ohio)

Brett Gabbert

Aveon Smith/Maddox Kopp

Northern Illinois

Rocky Lombardi

Ethan Hampton

Ohio

Kurtis Rourke

CJ Harris

Toledo

Dequan Finn

Tucker Gleason

Western Michigan

Treyson Bourguet

*Ball State is the fourth stop in Layne Hatcher's career. After starting at Alabama, Hatcher later spent time at Arkansas State and Texas State.

Mountain West

Mountain WestProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Air Force

Jensen Jones

Ben Brittain

Boise State

Taylen Green

Colorado State

Clay Millen

Fresno State

Mikey Keene

Hawaii

Brayden Schager

Joey Yellen

Nevada

Shane Illingworth

Brendon Lewis

New Mexico

Dylan Hopkins

DC Tabscott

San Diego State

Jalen Mayden

San Jose State

Chevan Cordeiro

Jay Butterfield

UNLV

Doug Brumfield

Harrison Bailey

Utah State

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Wyoming

Andrew Peasley

Jayden Clemons

*The Mountain West could have three intra-conference transfers - Andrew Peasley (Utah State to Wyoming), Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii to San Jose State), and Clay Millen (Nevada to Colorado State) start in 2023.

Sun Belt

Sun BeltProjected StarterNotable Reserves

Appalachian State

Ryan Burger

Arkansas State

AJ Mayer

Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall

Georgia Southern

Davis Brin

Beau Allen/JC French

Georgia State

Darren Grainger

James Madison

Jordan McCloud/Brett Griffis

Billy Atkins/Alonza Barnett III

Louisiana

Ben Wooldridge

Chandler Fields

Marshall

Cam Fancher

Old Dominion

Hayden Wolff

Grant Wilson

South Alabama

Carter Bradley

Southern Miss

Zach Wilcke

Holman Edwards/Billy Wiles

Texas State

Malik Hornsby

Troy

Gunnar Watson

Will Crowder

ULM

Jiya Wright

Hunter Herring

*Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Sun Belt's 2023 quarterback outlook is who didn't transfer: Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall. After entering the portal, McCall later opted to return to play for new coach Tim Beck.

*Three Sun Belt programs - Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and James Madison - inked at least two transfers at quarterback this offseason.

