Colorado Buffaloes Football Recruiting Tracker

After the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Deion Sanders and his new staff at Colorado, things are expected to be quite busy in Boulder relative to the top talent expected to travel to campus.

In the football recruiting class of 2023 and beyond, CU's recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Buffaloes are in the mix for some of the top names around the country. As the talent descends upon Boulder, drops top schools, commitment dates and more, this recruiting tracker will serve as a one-stop-shop for Buffs fans looking for the very latest.

Stick with Colorado on Athlon for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

January 30

One of the most productive players still available in the class of 2023 says Colorado will have a hat on the table ahead of a National Signing Day decision on Wednesday.

DeeJay Holmes, the Pahokee (Fla.) High School star who broke the storied school's sack record and set the pace nationally with 32.5 sacks as a senior in 2022, told The Grove Report has Colorado contending with Ole Miss, Cincinnati, UCF and USF for his signature.

Holmes visited Ole Miss over the weekend but says he is still open ahead of a press conference announcement at Pahokee High School come Wednesday.

Will the Buffs land another Floridian to wrap up the class of 2023?

January 26

Despite being among the most recent scholarship offers in, Destrehan (La.) High School linebacker Kolaj Cobbins has Colorado among his top schools.

The rising-senior recruit announced the top six via social media this week, with the Buffs battling the likes of Ole Miss, LSU, Texas, Michigan and fellow Pac-12 program Oregon to this point.

Cobbins, who was offered by CU defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill on January 17, holds nearly 20 total scholarship offers to his name. An All-State selection in Louisiana, he helped lead Destrehan to a state championship in December.

There is no Colorado visit on record for Cobbins just yet.

January 25

According to 247Sports, Colorado will host several official visitors in the class of 2023 during the last weekend of the cycle before National Signing Day on February 1.

In addition to CU commitments Adam Hopkins and Omarion Miller, undeclared recruit and offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is also expected to make the trip.

Saint-Jean is a towering tackle prospect from Orlando (Fla.) Evans High School who has had a busy January, visiting Florida Atlantic, Purdue, Penn State and now CU down the home stretch. The Buffs offered on December 12.

Kareem Harden is a junior college recruit to watch out of Butler Community College with a handful of offers, and he was reportedly set to visit before "something came up," he told Colorado on Athlon. Harden, who says he will plan on rescheduling as his recruitment goes beyond signing day, visited Louisiana officially before the Early Signing Period but remained on the open market into the new year. The JUCO standout, who originally signed with Florida International in the class of 2022, visited Marshall last weekend. CU didn't offer Harden until January 9.

January 24

One of the top two-way recruits in the class of 2024 is set to make his first trip to Boulder, per On3. Boo Carter, ranked as the No. 21 safety on the On3 Consensus, will make his way to town from the state of Tennessee this weekend.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect, who has collected nearly three dozen scholarship offers to date, earned his Colorado scholarship offers back on December 21.

January 23

Already considered one of the top young recruits nationally not only has an offer from Colorado, but he will be in Boulder for a fresh look at Deion Sanders' program this weekend.

Ty Lockett, a class of 2026 recruit who took a visit to town shortly after Sanders got the job, will return for the first time in 2023. He was offered initially by the previous staff last fall.

Calling all Buffs fans! Colorado on Athlon is your new home for all things Colorado Buffaloes athletics, recruiting and much more. Following along on social media via @BuffsonAthlon on Twitter and find us on Facebook at Colorado on Athlon!