Colorado's recruiting efforts stand out among the nation's best

With National Signing Day occurring in just one day there has been a lot of discussion as to who will make the most noise around college football.

ESPN released their top recruiting storylines for National Signing Day and to no one's surprise, Colorado is littered throughout. Deion Sanders has been a revelation for the program, bringing in their highest rated recruiting class since 2008 and generating interest from recruits that otherwise likely wouldn't have given Colorado a look.

When asked which new college football coach has stood out and made key moves since the early signing period, ESPNU analyst Craig Haubert went with Prime himself saying:

I need to first give a hat tip here to Matt Rhule and the job he has done at Nebraska in a short time. The Cornhuskers have added several quality three-star prospects, and he has them in contention for a top-25 class. That appeared to be a home run hire, and early returns support that, but ultimately, this question can't be addressed without mentioning Sanders. Colorado hired him from Jackson State to elevate this program, and so far he has brought its recruiting into Prime Time.

He continued raving about the haul that Sanders has brought in saying:

A year after shocking the recruiting world by flipping cornerback Travis Hunter, Sanders did it again by flipping McClain, a lengthy five-star corner with excellent range and body control, from Miami. That move alone is enough to land Sanders here, but he and his staff have continued to work the transfer portal hard and have brought in several more potential early contributors to join Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders, like former Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke.



Colorado is a team to watch on National Signing Day, as there are a handful of recruits from both the 2023 and 2024 class that will be considering the Buffs. As it Stands right now, Colorado has the No. 21 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, and don't be shocked if Sanders pulls off another signing day heist of top talent.