Details About Jim Harbaugh's Decision Have Emerged

Jim Harbaugh

Following weeks of rumors about a potential move to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh announced that he'll be returning to Michigan next season this afternoon.

The decision was first shared by University President Santa J. Ono, who, in a statement Monday said, "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines."

Harbaugh, firmly entrenched in the Denver Broncos' coaching search these past few weeks, reportedly notified the franchise of his plans this morning.

According to Broncos' reporter Mike Klis, the two sides had productive conversations but never came close to finalizing a contract.

In a series of subsequent tweets, Klis shared several other tidbits related to Harbaugh's talks with the Broncos.

He claimed that Denver believed Harbaugh's interest was genuine, refuting a belief held by many that the Michigan coach was using the Broncos as "leverage" for a new deal with the Wolverines.

Klis also confirmed previous reports that Harbaugh was, in fact, one of Denver's top coaching candidates.

With Harbaugh headed back to Michigan, the Broncos will now turn their attention to several other names in their head coaching search. Per Klis, the Denver franchise has interviews scheduled with Raheem Morris on Tuesday, DeMeco Ryans on Thursday and Dan Quinn this Friday.

Klis mentions that Sean Payton will be involved in the search, as well.

What do you make of Jim Harbaugh's decision to stay at Michigan?