Expert Spread Picks for Every College Football Game in Week 0

College football picks against the spread are always challenging no matter which week it is during the season. However, it's especially difficult in Week 0, as this Saturday marks the first time these teams have played in a game after an offseason full of roster or coaching changes. Additionally, with four matchups featuring a FCS team, the betting options for Week 0 are down to seven games. Nevada opened as a 17-point favorite over New Mexico State, but the line has dropped to nine this week. Also, Vanderbilt and Nebraska have become larger favorites in the minds of bettors since the spread opened earlier this offseason.
Which games are worth wagering on this Saturday? Athlon Sports picks all seven matchups involving two FBS teams against the spread for Week 0:
College Football Spread Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 0
|Game
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)
Nebraska -12.5
Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska
UConn at Utah State
Utah State -27.5
Utah State
Utah State
Utah State
Wyoming at Illinois
Illinois -10
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
FAU -7
Charlotte
Charlotte
FAU
North Texas at UTEP
North Texas -1
North Texas
UTEP
North Texas
Nevada at New Mexico State
Nevada -9
New Mexico State
Nevada
Nevada
Vanderbilt at Hawaii
Vanderbilt -7
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt