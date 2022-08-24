Skip to main content

Expert Spread Picks for Every College Football Game in Week 0

College football picks against the spread are always challenging no matter which week it is during the season. However, it's especially difficult in Week 0, as this Saturday marks the first time these teams have played in a game after an offseason full of roster or coaching changes. Additionally, with four matchups featuring a FCS team, the betting options for Week 0 are down to seven games. Nevada opened as a 17-point favorite over New Mexico State, but the line has dropped to nine this week. Also, Vanderbilt and Nebraska have become larger favorites in the minds of bettors since the spread opened earlier this offseason.

Which games are worth wagering on this Saturday? Athlon Sports picks all seven matchups involving two FBS teams against the spread for Week 0:

GameSpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)

Nebraska -12.5

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

UConn at Utah State

Utah State -27.5

Utah State

Utah State

Utah State

Wyoming at Illinois

Illinois -10

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

FAU -7

Charlotte

Charlotte

FAU

North Texas at UTEP

North Texas -1

North Texas

UTEP

North Texas

Nevada at New Mexico State

Nevada -9

New Mexico State

Nevada

Nevada

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

Vanderbilt -7

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

