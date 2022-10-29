5 Biggest Beatdowns in Florida vs. Georgia Rivalry History

When you play as many times as Florida and Georgia have, there are bound to be some lopsided results.

The city of Jacksonville will get its annual boost in rowdiness this weekend when Florida and Georgia come to town. If top-ranked Georgia wins, it continues its unbeaten season and will be able to make a run at a second straight national championship.

If the Gators are able to spoil all of that, it will make up for what is shaping up to be a mediocre season. These two teams love to humiliate each other. Here are five times one team had the other on the ground and just kept kicking away. (Note: I did not include Georgia’s 75-0 victory in 1942 since many of Florida's upperclassmen were already serving in World War II. The Gators did not even field a team in 1943.)

All games played in Jacksonville, Fla., unless otherwise noted.

5. Georgia 24, Florida 3 – Nov. 9, 1985

This is the closest game on this list, but is notable for its level of devastation. The Gators were undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in the program’s history. Georgia sent them crashing back to Earth with this methodical beating. The Bulldogs gained 344 yards on the ground and held Florida to 28 thanks to five sacks of quarterback Kerwin Bell. At the end of the game, Georgia head coach Vince Dooley said, “I don’t know how you play any better. Everybody was superb.”

4. Georgia 51, Florida 0 – Nov. 9, 1968

The Bulldogs were in the midst of an undefeated regular season when they met the Gators in heavy rain. Florida, unable to hang on to the ball in the monsoon-like weather, suffered five turnovers. The Gators did not even make it across midfield until the third quarter when Georgia was up 41-0.

3. Florida 52, Georgia 17 – Oct. 28, 1995 (Athens, Ga.)

The Gator Bowl had to be refurbished to house the incoming Jacksonville Jaguars so the game was moved to Gainesville in 1994 and Athens in ‘95. Georgia was 5-3 and limping through head coach Ray Goff’s final year. Florida was undefeated and coach Steve Spurrier – at the height of his cockiness – decided he wanted the Gators to be the first team to “hang half a hundred between the hedges.” The Gators scored seven touchdowns and accomplished that goal with 1:21 left in the game.

2. Georgia 44, Florida 0 – Nov. 6, 1982

Herschel Walker’s last game in this rivalry produced one of the best performances of his Georgia career. Walker rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and did all of this in less than three quarters. The Bulldogs’ defense wreaked havoc as well, recovering five turnovers and limiting the Gators to less than 200 yards of offense.

1. Florida 49, Georgia 10 – Nov. 1, 2008

Georgia had won the year before in a game where the entire team ran into the end zone to celebrate the first touchdown. Although the Gators did not discuss their anger, they were seething and a picture of the celebration hung in every player’s locker. Each team had one loss when they met in 2008 and the winner would be in the driver’s seat to win the SEC East and have a possible shot at the national title. The Gators jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead and then Georgia imploded in the second half, turning the ball over four times. Florida capitalized and scored 35 unanswered points. The vindicated Gators then went on to win the SEC title and national championship.

Written by Aaron Tallent