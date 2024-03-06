Nation's No. 1 Defensive Lineman Elijah Griffin Announces Top 12 Schools

Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin announced his top 12 schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman is from Savannah Christian Prep in Savannah, Georgia.

Griffin's top schools are Georgia, Colorado, Louisville, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Duke, Clemson, LSU, South Carolina, USC, and Oregon.

Griffin is the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 industry rankings.

He earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors last season after recording 97 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks. He is a three-time MaxPreps High School All-American selection and has totaled 35.5 sacks over his first three seasons.