Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Flipping Five-Star Recruit

Deion Sanders made five-star moves on Thursday, flipping Cormani McClain's commitment to Colorado from Miami.

McClain, a five-star recruit, is the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023. He is also the nation's No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

This flip marks the second straight year that Sanders has stolen the nation's No. 1 cornerback. He recruited Travis Hunter, who was committed to Florida State at the time, to sign with Jackson State, where Sanders coached, in 2021. Hunter has since followed him to Colorado.

"Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain on the same team. Watch out WR’s," a fan said.

Most Colorado fans already seemed to buy into the Coach Prime experience, but this recruitment flip seems to have sealed the deal.

"Deion is that dude," one fan said.

"The power of Deion is real. They have a long way to go, but this program is instantly interesting," another said.

"Why is it surprising that kids want to learn from the GOAT of his position? Writing was on the wall the second he got the reins of a major program," a fan said of Sanders.

"The biggest splash, without question, of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado," recruiting guru Ari Wasserman said.

If McClain puts pen to paper, he will become the fourth five-star prospect to ever play for the Buffaloes and the first since 2008.