Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Returning To Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Harbaugh on Monday brought an end to weeks of speculation regarding his coaching future.

The vaunted college and NFL coach committed to Michigan for at least another season, capping a public statement with "Go Blue!"

The loss of some NFL teams was the significant reward for Michigan's football program, especially the players who had come to expect Harbaugh's return.

Members of the football ecosystem weighed in on Harbaugh's big decision.

"It would appear Sean Payton is the clear frontrunner for the Broncos job with Jim Harbaugh now out," tweeted Zac Stevens.

It's a salient point and one that flew under the radar amid the celebration of Michigan fans. Harbaugh had been viewed as a major NFL coaching target this offseason, which now increases the leverage of coaches still vying for jobs.

247Sports' Zach Shaw underscored the importance of this re-signing to the success of Michigan's program.

"Michigan has not been a preseason top-three team since 1993," Shaw noted. "With Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, 8 defensive starters and 33/44 two-deep players back from a 13-1 team, the Wolverines not only should crack the top three, but have a case for No. 1."

The return of standout running back Blake Corum is a noteworthy piece of this puzzle. Corum confirmed this week he'd bypass the NFL draft and return to Michigan for another season. Harbaugh will have an excellent rotation in order for the coming year.

Shaad McGinnis attributed this saga to a matter of dollars and cents, speculating that NFL teams were unwilling to meet Harbaugh's price.

"At the end of the day it was only two teams who had legit interest in Harbaugh Broncos/Colts," he tweeted. "I don’t believe either team was willing to meet the price point it took...Harbaugh could of been trying to leverage UM."