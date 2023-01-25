Football World Reacts to Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Projection For Stetson Bennett

Despite Stetson Bennett's many accolades from his decorated college career, analysts lack a clear consensus on when he'll be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

Bennett won a Manning Award, guided Georgia to two national titles, and holds the Bulldogs' record for most passing yards in a season. In theory, teams should be chomping at the bit for his services.

But Bennett will turn 26 during the coming NFL season, enters a draft loaded with quarterback talent, and is perceived to be at a height deficit compared to his peers.

Even considering the above factors, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has a rosy outlook on Bennett's draft placement. According to Kiper, Bennett could be selected as early as the third round.

In Kiper's own words, "This guy wins games, he’s a gutty competitor. He had guys leaving that program after last year, this year no fall back. He didn’t have all the pieces they had back in 2021 this season. Yet he still leads his team to a national title."

Fans weren't entirely on the same page as Kiper. Many felt Bennett would drop further in the draft despite the intangibles Kiper mentioned.

"I predict 6th/7th round like Brock Purdy hopefully I’m wrong," one fan responded.

"The dude had a great college career, he will never buy a meal in Athens, GA; he will also never play a down in a regular season NFL game," added another user.

Another account balanced out the above skepticism, observing "no Manning Award winner has ever slipped past the third."