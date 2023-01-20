Football World Reacts To Michigan Firing Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Several days ago, Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was placed on leave while university police investigated "a report of computer access crimes," ESPN's Pete Thamel announced.

This Friday, the Wolverines have officially come to a decision on Weiss' future with the team.

According to The Athletic's Austin Meek, Michigan has fired Weiss "after a review of University policies."

Information related to the investigation remains few and far between. Here's what we know so far.

Weiss is under investigation by University of Michigan police for alleged "computer access crimes" involving unauthorized access to email accounts at Schembechler Hall.

Further, sources reported to Detroit News that police investigators searched Weiss' home. An eyewitness claimed law enforcement officers and unmarked vehicles were present at Weiss' place of residence.

Moments after his firing, Weiss shared this message on Twitter.

Football fans were quick to share their thoughts about Weiss' dismissal on social media today.

"QUITE the eventful offseason in Ann Arbor. Wow," Lansing sports reporter Joey Ellis wrote.

"Weiss was charged with 'computer crimes' earlier this week. What a zoo Michigan has been as of late," Alex said.

"Welp. #Michigan football couldn’t go into the weekend without some more drama," another Twitter user shared.