Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement

Stetson Bennett has hit all the milestones of a College Football Hall of Famer. There's only one problem: He's not eligible for the honor.

In four years at Georgia, Bennett threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 10 during his Heisman-finalist campaign in 2022. Most notably, he quarterbacked the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship victories in 2021 and 2022.

But in the eyes of the Hall of Fame, that doesn't matter enough to overturn the rules.

"So... Stetson Bennett will end his career with consecutive national championships having earned offensive MVP honors in all 4 Playoff games. But because he wasn't an All-American, he won't be eligible for the CFB Hall of Fame," Heisman voter Connor O'Gara tweeted. "That ain't right."

"@NCAA change the rules," one fan contested.

"The Hall should be about your performance and achievements, not if you were recognized by know-it-alls," another said.

The College Football Hall of Fame lists All-American honors as the first criteria needed to be met by a future inductee.

"First and foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams," the website says.

"That's stupid," a fan said.