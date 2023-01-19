Football World Reacts To Thursday's Jim Harbaugh, NCAA Report

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA investigation seeking information on potential violations committed by Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program has reached a standstill, Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported on Thursday.

According to multiple sources, a possible negotiated resolution between the two sides broke down after the NCAA demanded Harbaugh admit he lied to investigators.

Harbaugh, who already acknowledged the program committed several Level II violations, claims he "didn’t recall the events when first speaking with investigators" and further added that "he was never purposefully dishonest."

Though punishments for Level II violations are often minor, the NCAA is claiming that during the investigation, Harbaugh lied or misled enforcement staffers about those infractions. According to Wetzel, that's where this case got interesting — by itself, lying or misleading NCAA investigators is a Level I violation.

Each side reportedly held firm in their positions this week. The NCAA is claiming Harbaugh lied, the Michigan coach is saying he didn't. At this point, it's unclear what constitutes 'next steps' in the investigation.

What does the football world have to say about the latest update on Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines?

