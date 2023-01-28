Former NFL Head Coach To Join Deion Sanders' Colorado Coaching Staff

Deion Sanders is still yet to coach his first FBS game. But he's already generated a lot of excitement about Colorado football since being hired by the school in December.

Sanders has recruited quite a bit of high-profile talent to join him in Boulder, landing commitments from five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and top-rated transfer Travis Hunter, among others.

He's also recruited several well-known coaches, as well. The latest: former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Sanders confirmed on Thee Pregame Show's recent YouTube stream that Zimmer will be joining his staff at Colorado. He did not specify what Zimmer's title will be.

“Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way," Sanders said after noting that former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart would also join his staff. "So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer served as an off-field analyst on Sanders' staff at Jackson State last season after spending the previous eight years as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to that, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. He coached Sanders during his tenure in Dallas.

Zimmer won't be the defensive coordinator at Colorado, as former Alabama assistant Charles Kelly has already been named to that role.

However, regardless of his title, landing someone as experienced as Zimmer should lend Sanders some more credibility and can't hurt on the recruiting trail.

The much-anticipated Sanders era at Colorado will kick off against defending national runner-up TCU on Sept. 2.