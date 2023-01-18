Former Top-50 Quarterback Recruit To Transfer From Miami

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

University of Miami quarterback Jake Garcia could be leaving the Sunshine State. Garcia entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

His decision comes one day before the deadline to enter the portal. The portal deadline is only for entry, so as long as athletes have submitted their names by Wednesday, they can make a decision at any time.

Garcia, a former four-star recruit, started one game for the Hurricanes this season after starter Tyler Van Dyke was injured. Garcia led Miami to a 14-12 four-overtime victory at Virginia, where he completed 15-of-31 passes for 125 yards.

On the season, Garcia completed 68-of-114 throws (59.1%) for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pounder was the eighth ranked quarterback and 48th ranked overall prospect in the Class of 2021. Garcia was the Hurricanes’ top quarterback recruit in over a decade. He initially committed to USC before flipping to Miami.

Garcia has three seasons of eligibility left. He will be immediately eligible to play at his next school.