No. 1 Defensive Lineman In Mississippi Andrew Maddox Names Top 12 Schools

Four-star defensive lineman Andrew Maddox announced his top 12 schools on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman is from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Maddox's top schools are Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

Maddox is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 10 defensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 5 player in Mississippi, according to the On3 industry rankings.

He finished his junior season with 99 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.