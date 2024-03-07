4-Star Wide Receiver Koby Howard Names Finalists, Sets Commitment Date

Four-star wide receiver Koby Howard will announce his commitment on March 31. The 5-foot-11.5, 175-pound wide receiver is from Davie, Florida, and will play at Chaminade-Madonna Prep this season.

Howard's finalists are Missouri, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida State, Notre Dame, LSU, and Tennessee.

Howard is the No. 335 overall prospect and No. 51 wide receiver in the class of 2025. According to the On3 industry rankings, he is also the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 48 player in Florida.

He finished his junior season with 65 receptions for 1,065 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He helped lead Western High School to the regional finals of Florida's 4M playoffs.

Howard had a breakout freshman season at Pensacola Catholic with 70 receptions for 808 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.