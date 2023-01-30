Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Colorado will be competing for playoff spot by as soon as 2024

Colorado's football program is not known for having worlds of success over the years, in fact, you have to go all the way back to 2001 to find a time when the team finished the year ranked in the top-10.

The program in its 121-year existence has won just one championship (1990), but with new head coach Deion Sanders at the helm, the feeling is that the program will have a legitimate chance to do get back to that glory. Sanders, who is widely viewed as one of if not the best defensive back to ever play the sport, had a greatly successful tenure at HBCU, Jackson State, and is now looking to turn around a Colorado program that has finished below .500 in five of the last six years.

Despite the lack of success throughout the years, there is a new energy surrounding that program up in Boulder. So much so that Fox Sports analyst and former Buffs quarterback, Joel Klatt, went as far to say that he thinks the program will be in the playoff hunt by 2024.

He cites Sanders' ability to acquire talent from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal as one of the main reasons, something he has already thrived at and will likely only improve after a full year. He also brings up a good point regarding the Pac-12 having a guaranteed spot in the expanded playoff, which is set to happen in 2024 as well as both USC and UCLA departing for the Big Ten.

The Buffaloes have a prime opportunity to become the face of the Pac-12, and really be a transcendent program in college football.

