Georgia Coach Reportedly Emerging As Popular NFL Target

After helping lead the Georgia Bulldogs to consecutive national championships, a key member of the team's coaching staff could be headed back to the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday that Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for the team's vacant offensive coordinator opening this week.

It's the second NFL job that Monken has been tied to, as he's also scheduled to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the same position.

"The #Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their OC job this week, per source," Pelissero tweeted. "Monken has been eyeing a potential NFL return and also is slated to speak with the #Bucs."

Monken has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Georgia. His unit ranked fourth nationally in scoring and fifth in total offense in 2022.

He also has some NFL experience. Monken served as the Bucs' offensive coordinator from 2016-2018 and held the same role with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

The Ravens are seeking to replace Greg Roman, who John Harbaugh recently announced would not return in 2023 after four seasons with the team. The Bucs, meanwhile, fired Byron Leftwich following their Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In both jobs, Monken's first priority would be to try and help convince a star, free-agent quarterback to return: Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Tom Brady in Tampa.

Given the multitude of options for Monken, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Kirby Smart is looking for a new offensive coordinator next season.