Grading College Football's First-Year Head Coaches for 2022

The 2022 college football season featured 29 new coaches at FBS programs, and with the campaign completed, it's time to grade and rank the hires. TCU's Sonny Dykes, UConn's Jim Mora, Troy's Jon Sumrall, USC's Lincoln Riley and New Mexico State's Jerry Kill are just a couple of the coaches getting high marks from Athlon Sports for their performance in '21. Washington's Kalen DeBoer and LSU's Brian Kelly headline the next tier.

Judging any coach on just one season is tough and that task was made even more challenging by the unusual circumstances from the last couple years, along with the addition of the transfer portal and NIL (name, image and likeness) regulations. With the week-to-week roster uncertainty, along with the limited sample size, the college football world should have a better gauge of where these coaches stack up after a complete season in 2023. Preseason expectations and the overall shape of the program and roster were factored into these grades and rankings.

With the season officially in the books, Athlon Sports has ranked and graded the 29 full-time coaching hires from the 2022 coaching carousel.

1. Sonny Dykes, TCU

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

2022 Record: 13-2 (9-0)

It’s hard to find a blemish on Dykes’ first year in Fort Worth. TCU went from 5-7 to 13-2, beat Michigan in a CFB Playoff Semifinal (the first victory by a Big 12 team in a playoff game), and earned a trip to the national championship game. Although the Horned Frogs fell short of winning it all, the program exceeded all expectations in ’22.

Final Grade: A+

Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023

2. Jim Mora, UConn

2021 Record: 1-11

2022 Record: 6-7

One of the best jobs by any college football head coach took place in Storrs last fall. Mora took a team that won just four games since 2017 and guided it to a 6-7 mark and the program’s first bowl trip since ’15. The Huskies defeated eventual Mountain West champ Fresno State in October and later knocked off a ranked Liberty squad in mid-November. Also, after a couple of horrendous years on defense (40.5 points a game allowed in ’19 and 38.5 in ’21), Mora’s input with this group helped this unit take a step forward (26.2 points a game allowed last year).

Final Grade: A+

3. Jon Sumrall, Troy

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)

2022 Record: 12-2 (7-1)

Sumrall inherited a veteran roster that had won only 15 games from 2019-21 and transformed it into 12 wins (a school record), a Sun Belt title, a Cure Bowl victory over UTSA, and the program’s first top-25 finish (No. 19 by the Associated Press). The Alabama native and former SEC assistant at Ole Miss and Kentucky also played a role in Troy’s defense holding opposing offenses to just 17.1 points a game (down from 26.1 in ’21).

Final Grade: A+

4. Jerry Kill, New Mexico State

2021 Record: 2-10

2022 Record: 7-6

With a track record of success at different levels of football and five stints as a head coach, Kill seemed like the perfect coach to turn around New Mexico State, which ranks as one of the toughest jobs in college football. A tough schedule prompted a slow start (1-5), but the Aggies won six out of their next seven games, including a 24-19 victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl. Also, with the program moving to Conference USA in ’23, winning in Las Cruces should get a little easier for Kill.

Final Grade: A+

5. Lincoln Riley, USC

2021 Record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)

2022 Record: 11-3 (8-1)

Riley was hired to bring USC back to national prominence. A year later, he is already on track to accomplish that and more. The Trojans improved their win total by seven games from the previous year, played in the Pac-12 Championship Game and earned a trip to the Cotton Bowl – the program’s first New Year’s Six bowl since ‘17. Quarterback Caleb Williams also became the third Riley pupil to win the Heisman Trophy. The only knock on Riley’s first year was a defense that allowed 29.2 points a game and struggled late in the season. Improving that group in ’23 might be just enough for USC to break through and make the CFB Playoff.

Final Grade: A

Related: Team-by-Team Additions from College Football Transfers

6. Mike Elko, Duke

2021 Record: 3-9 (0-8)

2022 Record: 9-4 (5-3)

Duke nearly exceeded its win total from 2019-21 (10) in Elko’s debut (nine) last fall. All four of the Blue Devils’ defeats came by eight points or less, including a three-point loss against eventual ACC Coastal Division champ North Carolina. Elko’s background on defense also played a massive role in Duke cutting its per-game points allowed down from 39.8 in ’21 to 22.1 last year. The program’s five wins in ACC play represented the first winning mark in league action since ’14.

Final Grade: A

7. Kalen DeBoer, Washington

2021 Record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)

2022 Record: 11-2 (7-2)

Washington was one of college football’s most-improved teams in DeBoer’s first season. After suffering the program’s first losing record (4-8) since ’09, the Huskies rebounded to an 11-2 mark and just missed on a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game. DeBoer’s background on offense was desperately needed after the Huskies averaged 21.5 points a game in ’22. Under his tutelage, this unit recorded 39.7 points a contest last fall. With Heisman candidate and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returning to Seattle next year, DeBoer has the pieces in place to elevate Washington to another level and into contention for a spot in the CFB Playoff.

Final Grade: A

8. Brian Kelly, LSU

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

2022 Record: 10-4 (6-2)

The Bayou Bengals showed steady progress in Kelly’s first year, overcoming disappointing showings against Florida State and Tennessee by the midpoint of ’22 to rebound to win the SEC West. LSU’s win over Alabama in overtime was easily the highlight of Kelly’s debut, and the program closed out the first year by crushing Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl. By improving the win total by four games with a roster still in transition, optimism should be high in Baton Rouge for ’23 and beyond.

Final Grade: A

Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023

9. Jeff Tedford, Fresno State

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 Mountain West)

2022 Record: 10-4 (7-1)

Tedford stepped down as Fresno State’s head coach after the 2019 season but returned after a two-year break to lead the program to its second double-digit win season in a row. The Bulldogs also finished the year on a nine-game winning streak, which included a 28-16 victory at Boise State to claim the Mountain West title and a bowl win against Washington State. Tedford inherited a loaded team in ’22 but keeping this program atop the Mountain West won’t be easy next fall with quarterback Jake Haener off to the NFL.

Final Grade: A

10. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

2021 Record: 7-6 (3-6 Big 12)

2022 Record: 8-5 (5-4)

Making the jump from successful high-school head coach to collegiate assistant and then Power 5 head coach is rare, but if there were any doubts surrounding McGuire’s ability to lead this program, they were answered in ’22. Texas Tech beat both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in school history and finished the year by winning five out of their final seven matchups. Also, the 5-4 mark in league play was the Red Raiders’ first winning record in Big 12 play since ’09.

Final Grade: A-

Related: Projecting the Starting Quarterback for All 133 College Football Teams

11. Dan Lanning, Oregon

2021 Record: 10-4 (7-2)

2022 Record: 10-3 (7-2)

A 49-3 loss in the season opener to his old team (Georgia) showed Lanning just how far Oregon had to go in order to catch the national elite. But thanks to eight wins in a row, the Ducks rebounded from that defeat to fight their way back into CFB Playoff consideration. An injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix hindered the offense late in the year, which included one-score defeats to Washington and Oregon State to knock the team out of the mix for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Lanning inherited a high-pressure job as a first-time coach and did plenty on the field and in recruiting to show why he’s poised to win a lot of games in Eugene.

Final Grade: B+

12. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

2021 Record: 11-2

2022 Record: 9-4

Freeman was hired to maintain (while elevating in other respects) Notre Dame after the program posted five consecutive double-digit win seasons under former coach Brian Kelly. Stepping into the head-coaching role at Notre Dame as a first-timer is a tough assignment, but outside of head-scratching losses as a huge favorite against Marshall and Stanford, Freeman showed why he was an easy pick to replace Kelly. The Fighting Irish won seven out of their last eight games, including a 35-14 destruction of Clemson, finished in the Top 25 for the sixth consecutive year, and continued to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Final Grade: B

13. Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

2021 Record: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)

2022 Record: 6-7 (3-5)

Shifting from an option attack to a pass-first approach under Helton was expected to require a transition period. Instead, Georgia Southern quickly adopted the new scheme and improved its scoring average to 32.7 (up from 20.3). The offense shattered the program record book in the process and helped to lead to huge wins against Nebraska, Appalachian State and James Madison. There was plenty of skepticism about Helton after his dismissal at USC. However, his tenure in Statesboro is off to a solid start.

Final Grade: B

14. Jake Dickert, Washington State

2021 Record: 7-6 (6-3 Pac-12)

2022 Record: 7-6 (4-5)



Carrying the momentum from a successful interim stint to a full-time role is never easy, but Dickert built off last year’s 3-3 mark with a solid seven-win campaign in ’22. Washington State started 3-0 behind an upset victory at Wisconsin, and after a 1-4 stretch, rebounded to win three out of its final five matchups. The Cougars weren’t far from a couple of upsets too. They lost by a combined seven points to Oregon and Utah.

Final Grade: B-

Related: Early Pac-12 Predictions for 2023

15. Rhett Lashlee, SMU

2021 Record: 8-4 (4-4 AAC)

2022 Record: 7-6 (5-3)

It was a season of near-misses for Lashlee in his SMU debut. The high-powered Mustangs lost by seven to Maryland, by eight to TCU, and fell in one-score games to Cincinnati and BYU. The program’s 5-3 mark in AAC games was just the second time SMU had a winning record in conference play in a full season since ’13. With Houston, UCF and Cincinnati off to the Big 12, SMU has an opportunity under Lashlee to be an annual contender in the AAC.

Final Grade: B-

16. Mike MacIntyre, FIU

2021 Record: 1-11 (0-8 Conference USA)

2022 Record: 4-8 (2-6)

MacIntyre’s experience in delivering turnaround seasons at two previous stops (San Jose State and Colorado) was certainly appealing to an FIU program looking to reset after a 1-11 mark in ’21. The Panthers still have a long ways to go under MacIntyre, after losing four games by 30 or more points in ’22. However, four wins (including two in C-USA) were a step in the right direction.

Final Grade: C+

17. Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana

2021 Record: 13-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)

2022 Record: 6-7 (4-4)

Billy Napier set the bar high in Lafayette with 33 wins and a Sun Belt title from 2019-21. Although the Ragin’ Cajuns picked continuity when Desormeaux - a former Louisiana QB - was promoted to head coach, a roster hit hard by departures indicated a step back was in store last year. Louisiana regressed to its first losing season since ’17, largely due to an inability to win close games (0-4 in one-score contests) and an offense that averaged only 5.3 yards a snap in Sun Belt games (down from 6.1 in ’21).

Final Grade: C+

18. Billy Napier, Florida

2021 Record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

2022 Record: 6-7 (3-5)

Patience and the SEC usually don’t go together. However, a dose of it is needed in Gainesville. A Week 1 victory over Utah provided early optimism for Napier’s debut, but the reality of a program (and roster) in rebuilding mode settled in over the season. There was no shame for the Gators to lose by 10 points or less to ranked opponents Tennessee, LSU and Florida State. However, a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt was one of the most puzzling outcomes of the year. Florida had only one player (offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence) earn All-SEC honors, while the team's leading rusher and receiver were both transfers.

Final Grade: C

Related: Early SEC Predictions for 2023

19. Brent Venables, Oklahoma

2021 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)

2022 Record: 6-7 (3-6)

Venables waited a long time to find the right head-coaching job, but the ’22 season certainly didn’t go according to plan. A five-win regression is staggering at Oklahoma. However, it’s also not that surprising considering the personnel losses from Lincoln Riley’s ’21 squad, as well as the scheme changes on both sides of the ball. The Sooners returned just eight starters last year and required significant help (10 players) from the transfer portal on both sides of the ball to reload. Although ’22 marked the program’s first losing record since 1998, five of the team’s seven losses came by one score – suggesting Venables should be able to engineer a quick turnaround in ’23.

Final Grade: C

20. Stan Drayton, Temple

2021 Record: 3-9 (1-7 AAC)

2022 Record: 3-9 (1-7)

Temple’s 2022 record matched its ’21 mark, but Drayton’s first season should provide optimism. The Owls lost four of its nine games (including three in AAC play) by one score. Also, the offense seemed to find its rhythm late in the year behind freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, averaging 34.8 points a game in the month of November.

Final Grade: C

Related: College Football Players in the Transfer Portal

21. Timmy Chang, Hawaii

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 Mountain West)

2022 Record: 3-10 (2-6)

With just five returning starters and a significant amount of roster turnover from 2021, low expectations surrounded Chang’s debut last fall. The ’22 campaign was all about building a foundation for ’23 and beyond. As expected, Hawaii struggled against FBS competition in the first half of the season. However, the Rainbow Warriors improved late in the year as three losses in the second half were decided by one score. Chang is the perfect coach for this program, but it will take some time to turn things around.

Final Grade: C-

22. Joe Moorhead, Akron

2021 Record: 2-10 (1-7 MAC)

2022 Record: 2-10 (1-7)

Although the final records were the same, Akron did make progress in Moorhead’s first year. The Zips increased their scoring average by a couple of points and finished fourth in MAC-only games in yards per play (up from ninth). After having just two defeats by one score in ’21, Moorhead’s team lost five last fall. Also, Akron was playing its best ball late in the year by beating Northern Illinois (44-12) and losing by a combined seven points against Buffalo and Eastern Michigan (two bowl teams).

Final Grade: C-

23. Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

2021 Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC)

2022 Record: 3-8 (1-6)

Pry’s first year in Blacksburg was expected to be challenging with roster holes on both sides of the ball and a general downturn in the program under former coach Justin Fuente. After a 2-1 start though, the Hokies proceeded to lose seven of their next eight games. A 23-22 victory over Liberty on Nov. 19 was the team’s only win after mid-September. Pry’s side of the ball (defense) showed slight improvement, but the offense averaged only 19.3 points a game in ACC contests. The program’s three victories were the fewest since a 2-8-1 mark in 1992.

Final Grade: D+

Related: Early ACC Predictions for 2023

24. Jay Norvell, Colorado State

2021 Record: 3-9 (2-6 Mountain West)

2022 Record: 3-9 (3-5)

With a major overhaul to the offensive scheme and personnel and less than 10 returning starters overall, it was no surprise Norvell’s first season was a struggle. However, Colorado State improved in the second half of the year by winning two out of its final six games and losing three others by 12 points or less.

Final Grade: D

25. Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

2021 Record: 3-9 (2-6 Conference USA)

2022 Record: 3-9 (2-6)

The ’22 record in Cumbie’s debut matched the final mark of the Skip Holtz era in ’21. However, the Bulldogs lost four of their six games in Conference USA play by 10 points or less and took a step forward on offense (5.7 yards per play in C-USA games from 5.2 the previous year) under the former Texas Tech quarterback. Louisiana Tech has posted losing seasons in back-to-back years for the first time since 2009-10.

Final Grade: D

26. Mario Cristobal, Miami

2021 Record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

2022 Record: 5-7 (3-5)

Cristobal’s hire and a significant investment in the program’s resources signaled Miami was serious about getting the program on track. And with 12 returning starters off a team that went 7-5, expectations were high for a fast start. However, a surprising loss to Middle Tennessee (45-31) derailed any early momentum. The ‘Canes were outscored 172-50 in their last four losses and ranked 13th in ACC-only games in scoring (17.9). Cristobal has recruited well despite the losing season, so the disappointment over ’22 may not last long in Coral Gables.

Final Grade: D

27. Tony Elliott, Virginia

2021 Record: 6-6 (4-4 ACC)

2022 Record: 3-7 (1-6)

Elliott deserves high marks for his leadership after three of Virginia’s players were tragically killed in mid-November.

Despite returning one of the ACC’s top quarterbacks (Brennan Armstrong) and a standout receiving corps, Virginia’s offense regressed from 34.6 points a game to 17 a contest. The Cavaliers did not beat an FBS team with a winning record and four of the team’s seven losses came by 17 points or more.

Final Grade: D (When looking at the 10 games played)

Related: College Football's Biggest Winners in the Transfer Portal

28. Don Brown, UMass

2021 Record: 1-11

2022 Record: 1-11

The win total was the same, but the Minutemen were more competitive (outscored 373 to 150 compared to 517 to 196 from ’21) in Brown’s first year. Also, the long-time defensive coordinator made an impact on UMass’ defense, as this unit held teams to 31.1 points a game – down from 43.1 the previous year. Brown didn’t inherit a one-year fix, but there should be some improvement in ’23 thanks to a solid class of portal additions coming to Amherst this offseason.

Final Grade: D

29. Ken Wilson, Nevada

2021 Record: 8-5 (5-3 Mountain West)

2022 Record: 2-10 (0-8)

After a 2-0 start, it was all downhill for Nevada. The Wolf Pack lost 10 in a row and went winless for the first time in program history in Mountain West play. The offense failed to score more than 21 points in six of the eight Mountain West losses and averaged only 4.4 yards per play and just 18.8 points a game.

Final Grade: D-