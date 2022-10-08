5 Greatest Auburn vs. Georgia College Football Games of All Time

The Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will meet for the 127th time as the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry continues. Many great games have been played during this series' nearly 130-year history. Here are the five greatest.

5. Georgia 19, Auburn 14

Nov. 13, 1982 — Auburn, Ala.

Herschel Walker rushed for 177 yards, passing the 5,000 career yards mark. He also scored the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Georgia defense then stopped Auburn on downs twice in the red zone to preserve the victory. The win secured the Bulldogs' third-straight SEC title.

4. Auburn 31, Georgia 30

Nov. 12, 2005 — Athens, Ga.

Georgia led 30-28 with 3:25 remaining in a game that saw eight lead changes. Facing 4th-and-10, Auburn quarterback Brandon Cox hit wide receiver Devon Aromashodu with a 62-yard pass that set up a game-winning field goal by John Vaughn with six seconds remaining. Tigers coach Tommy Tuberville said the game "will go down as a classic."

3. Georgia 56, Auburn 49

Nov. 16, 1996 — Auburn, Ala.

Georgia came back from being down 21 points to tie the game at 28-28 at the end of regulation, causing the first overtime game in SEC history The Bulldogs then scored in each of its four overtimes, and running back Torin Kirtsey got a touchdown on a left sweep for a 56-49 lead. Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig was stopped on downs on the next possession and Georgia came away with the win.

2. Auburn 23, Georgia 23

Nov. 12, 1994 — Auburn, Ala.

There have been eight ties in this contest, but none are as significant as this one. Despite being in the second season of NCAA probation, the third-ranked Tigers had a 20-game winning streak that appeared to be on its way to 21. Auburn led 23-9 and was driving into Georgia territory in the third quarter. Then Georgia defensive back Robert Edwards intercepted Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, and Bulldog signal caller Eric Zeier reeled off two touchdown drives to tie the game. The Tigers still had a chance to win, but kicker Matt Hawkins' field goal went wide right with eight seconds left. So significant was the tie for 5-4-1 Georgia that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution headline the next day read, "Georgia 'Wins' 23-23."

1. Auburn 43, Georgia 38

Nov. 16, 2013 — Auburn, Ala.

Auburn led 37-17 with less than 10 minutes to go, only to see Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray throw two touchdown passes and run for another to put the Bulldogs up 38-37 with 1:49 left. On the ensuing drive, Auburn faced 4th-and-18 on its own 27-yard line with 36 seconds remaining, and Tiger quarterback Nick Marshall threw the ball downfield to Ricardo Louis in triple coverage. Georgia defenders Tray Matthews and Josh Harvey-Clemons both went for the pick and the ball bounced off of Matthews' helmet into Louis' hands before he easily raced into the end zone. The two-point conversion failed, and Georgia actually made it to the Auburn 20-yard line before time expired. The winning play, known as both "Prayer at Jordan–Hare" and "The Immaculate Deflection," is arguably the most memorable of the series.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.