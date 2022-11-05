5 Greatest Tennessee vs. Georgia College Football Games of All Time

Saturday's meeting between Georgia and Tennessee will be historic. georgiadogs.com

Saturday's Georgia/Tennessee game will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup for the first time in the history of this rivalry. It is likely that the SEC East will boil down to how the Volunteers' high-powered offense will stack up against the Bulldogs' defense.

The two programs first met in 1899, but the rivalry became an annual event when both were placed in the SEC East in 1992. Along the way, these two teams have played some great games. Here are the five best.

5. Tennessee 38, Georgia 31

Oct. 10, 2015 — Knoxville, Tenn.

Georgia had won five straight against Tennessee and looked to be on its way to a sixth when the Bulldogs took a 24-3 lead in the first half. Then the Vols roared to life, outscoring Georgia 35-7 for the rest of the game. Georgia missed an opportunity to tie the game when Reggie Davis dropped what would have been a touchdown pass from Greyson Lambert and Tennessee held on to win.

4. Tennessee 34, Georgia 31

Sept. 12, 1992 — Athens, Ga.

In the first SEC East showdown between these two programs, Georgia came in loaded on offense with Eric Zeier at quarterback, Garrison Hearst at running back, and Andre Hastings at wide receiver, and they produced. Zeier threw 354 yards, Hearst ran for 161, and Hasting caught five passes for 150. But the Bulldogs also committed six turnovers, allowing Heath Shuler and a young Vols squad to keep pace in this shootout. Shuler drove Tennessee 80 yards and ran into the end zone for the final score. Hastings fumbled with 14 seconds left, securing the win for the Vols.

3. Georgia 26, Tennessee 24

Oct. 6, 2001 — Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee had dominated Georgia through the 1990s, but first-year head coach Mark Richt made it clear that things were about to change with this game. The Bulldogs led the Vols 20-17 in the fourth quarter, but running back Travis Stephens scored on a 62-yard screen pass with 44 seconds remaining, and it appeared that Tennessee would come away with its 10th win in 11 tries over Georgia. Bulldog quarterback David Greene then calmly led his team down the field and hit Verron Haynes for a touchdown pass with six seconds left. Georgia broadcaster Larry Munson famously said, "We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot and broke their nose. We just crushed their face!"

2. Tennessee 34, Georgia 31

Oct. 1, 2016 — Athens, Ga.

Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley with 10 seconds to go to put the Bulldogs up 31-28. A comedy of errors afterward by Georgia put Tennessee on the Bulldog 43-yard line for one final play. Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs slung a pass into the end zone that was snagged by Jauan Jennings. The play is known as the "DobbNail Boot."

1. Georgia 16, Tennessee 15

Sept. 6, 1980 — Knoxville, Tenn.

Down 15-0 early on, Georgia scored a safety and then head coach Vince Dooley decided to debut a freshman running back named Herschel Walker. In the second quarter, Walker took a handoff at the 16-yard line, ran over Bill Bates at the 10, and broke two more tackles before scoring the first touchdown of his career. He scored another in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead for good and Georgia went on to win the national title. The clip of Walker running over Bates is one of the most iconic in SEC history.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.