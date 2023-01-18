Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Met With Five-Star Quarterback Recruit

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was just two days ago that Jim Harbaugh confirmed his return to Michigan, saying "My heart is at the University of Michigan," through a press release.

In the same week, Harbaugh is putting those words to action, paying a visit to a highly touted quarterback recruit.

Dylan Raiola, a 5-star prospect out of Chandler High School in Arizona, met with Harbaugh this week. Raiola will be in Chandler's 2024 graduating class.

Jennifer Hammond of Fox had the scoop. As she mentioned, Raiola has deep football roots. Dylan's father, Dominic, played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before a decorated 14-season career with the Detroit Lions.

E.J. Holland of On3 underscored the significance of Harbaugh traveling to Arizona for this discussion.

"Dylan Raiola is the No. 1 overall prospect in the country. Big stop for Harbaugh as the Michigan QB board has been entirely focused on Jadyn Davis," tweeted Holland.

Raiola being on the market is a relatively recent development. He to the Ohio State Buckeyes on May 9, only to decommit on Dec. 17th. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports has Raiola projected to land with Georgia, but that could obviously change in light of today's news.

One thing is clear: Whoever signs Raiola will have one heck of a quarterback on their hands.