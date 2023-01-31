Joel Klatt deems Travis Hunter the most interesting college football transfer ahead of 2023

The former No. 1 overall player in the country has the nation's eyes on him again

There has been a ton of off-season noise surrounding the Colorado football program thanks to the hiring of head coach, Deion Sanders.

There really hasn't been anyone else that has generated as much buzz as Sanders outside of his prized No. 1 recruit from a year ago, Travis Hunter, following him to Boulder. Now Hunter did tease college football fans a bit on his YouTube by requesting they get him to a certain number of subscribers, then not announcing his decision immediately after they hit the mark, but it was widely expected that he was Colorado bound.

Hunter eventually announced his commitment to follow Sanders to Colorado, despite fielding offers from pretty much every program in the country while he was in the portal. The two-way star is expected to draw even more attention on the bigger stage, so much so that Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt deemed Hunter the most interesting transfer in college football.

Hunter headlines Colorado's transfer class which currently ranks as the No. 4 transfer class in the country. The average college football fan likely didn't see Hunter suit up for Jackson State a year ago, but the former five-star shined on both sides of the ball recording 19 total tackles, 2 interceptions on defense and 18 catches for 190 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

In an extremely loaded Pac-12 featuring elite quarterback play, and tougher defenses, it will be interesting to see the progress Hunter makes. If he lives up to the hype, that just makes it that much more likely that the Buffs are competing nationally like Klatt predicted.

