Joel Klatt Delivers Blunt Message To J.J. McCarthy 'Haters'

Your opinion of former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy’s 2024 NFL Scouting Combine might depend on which college football team you root for. McCarthy displayed pinpoint accuracy on several short and deep throws, however, one noticeable misfire is serving fodder for those who don’t believe in his NFL potential.

One college football analyst who wasn’t concerned at all with McCarthy’s performance is Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt. Klatt predicted McCarthy would be selected by the Seattle Seahawks in his NFL Mock Draft 1.0, but now it seems his opinion of McCarthy is even higher.

“Those of you who want to be a hater of J.J. McCarthy, that’s fine. I’m going to be pretty surprised if he’s not drafted in the first 15 picks. I might be surprised if he’s not taken in the top ten,” Klatt said on Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show.

Klatt has McCarthy as the fifth quarterback selected in his mock draft, however, it seems he’s climbing the ranks past Oregon’s Bo Nix who he predicts will land with the Denver Broncos as the No. 12 pick.

