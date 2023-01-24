Tennessee has plenty of history, willing to pay $9 million a year to keep it going

In the SEC, the news Tuesday morning about a contract extension for Josh Heupel from Tennessee wasn't exactly surprising.

It as kind of expected.

Football for the Volunteers has always been a big deal and there's enough folks still around desperately wanting to restore the glory days.

Heupel has the Vols pointed in the right direction, but he has similar problems to every coach there since Gen. Robert Neyland and that's winning the BIG game every year.

In 1998, Tennessee did it, going 13-0 after surviving a late fumble by Arkansas trying to close out a win in Knoxville and converting that answered prayer into a national title. They haven't won one since.

It's the same problem for decades.

The Vols have always had an Alabama problem. Since the beginning of time, Tennessee only wins about 4 out of every 10 times against the Crimson Tide and they squeaked out a win in October last year.

That win alone probably guaranteed Heupel a raise, which is always an extension and buyout terms adjusted somehow. The coach gets more money is the bottom line in these deals.

Heupel, though, also has another problem and it's not down in Gainesville. Florida is down right now and that was the biggest obstacle for a couple of decades.

Now it's Georgia.

Long-suffering Vols fans always have somebody in their own division creating a problem, but that's llife in the SEC.

Getting 10 wins may not be enough for Heupel stay for the life of the extension. Nobody has made it through a complete deal for decades there.

If Heupel can't figure out a way to level things against the Alabama problem or the new issue with the Bulldogs, life will never be completely comfortable.

None of the news today should be surprising.

It also doesn't solve the biggest issues facing the Vols.

