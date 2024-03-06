Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Interesting New Feature In College Football 25 Video Game

The highly anticipated return of the iconic EA Sports College Football video game is scheduled for this Summer, promising a number of exciting new features for fans to anticipate.

One notable area of focus by EA Sports this year seems to be enhancing the in-game experience, particularly with improvements to broadcast teams and stadium atmosphere.

Universities have submitted authentic audio files from their home stadiums that will be included in the game.

But beyond that, the broadcasters are set to play a huge role in this game. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Jesse Palmer, Kevin Connors and David Pollack will all be included.

Fowler and Herbstreit will serve as the play-by-play commentators, according to USA TODAY. But expect a different group of broadcasters for each game, Herbstreit said while on the Streit Talk podcast.

"As you're doing different games, there'll be different broadcast teams doing the game," said Herbstreit. "That’s a major difference between what it’s been in the past and what they are going to do now.”

There is still speculation that maybe CBS and FOX will have personalities featured in the game, but there's no official word on that yet. Right now, it looks to be solely an ESPN team.