Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Land Top Quarterback Transfer

LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard announced last week that he'd enter the transfer portal and complete his college journey elsewhere.

A week later, football fans learned that LSU's loss would be Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin's gain.

With the succinct caption "Hotty Toddy," Howard tagged both Kiffin and the university in announcing his intent to commit to the Rebels.

Departing LSU was a decision Howard grappled with. A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Howard said he "always dreamed of playing at LSU," but "when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward."

Clearly, the former 4-star recruit feels like Ole Miss is where his best opportunity for playing time lies. Howard's action was limited in 2022, backing up Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the 10-4 Tigers.

On paper, snaps won't be much easier to come by with the Rebels. The program will presumably start Jaxson Dart once again, as he's coming off a successful debut campaign with Ole Miss after transferring from USC.

But playing under a vaunted offensive coach like Kiffin is a commodity that's difficult to quantify. Whatever Howard's rationale, Ole Miss has dramatically improved its depth today compared to yesterday.