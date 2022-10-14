Look: Lee Corso Returns To College GameDay For Knoxville Show

Lee Corso has missed the last two weeks of ESPN's College GameDay due to an illness.

Given the magnitude of this week's edition of the show as No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama, some fans were concerned that the legendary college football personality might miss another week of action.

In the words of Corso himself, "Not so fast my friend!"

"It’s great to have Coach Lee Corso back with the @CollegeGameDay crew this weekend in Knoxville," ESPN PR tweeted this morning. "From Friday morning’s production meeting, gearing up for show prep with coordinating producer @drewgallagher."

Corso was spotted in a production meeting Friday, meaning he will likely return to action this weekend in Knoxville.

The timing couldn't be better, as the battle between two SEC heavyweights has some in the college football world predicting a major upset this weekend.

The College GameDay pregame show will run from 9 AM to noon ET this Saturday, and everyone watching will want to get a glimpse at what headgear Corso selects for this matchup.