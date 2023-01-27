Look: Buckeye Legend To Join Ryan Day's Staff At Ohio State

Buckeye fans can expect to see a new, but familiar, face on Ryan Day's coaching staff next season.

James Laurinaitis, an Ohio State star linebacker during the mid-2000's, will reportedly return to Columbus as a graduate assistant in 2023.

The move was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel this Friday afternoon. It brings Laurinaitis back to Ohio State from Notre Dame, where he'd spent the 2021 season working as a graduate assistant under another former Buckeye, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

Laurinaitis was an integral part of the Ohio State defense during his four years with the program.

He appeared in all 12 games during his true freshman season in 2005, but his true breakout campaign took place the following year.

In 2006, Laurinaitis led the Buckeyes in tackles (115) and was named the Nagurski Award winner as the nation's best defensive player. He was also a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Butkus and Bednarik awards that year.

Laurinaitis followed up his stellar 2006 season with an arguably better 2007 campaign. He improved his tackle numbers from 115 to 121, his sack total from four to five, and was named a consensus first-team All-American again. He won the Butkus Award in 2007 for good measure, too.

2008 was more of the same for the legendary Buckeye linebacker. He added another first-team All-American selection to his resume and became just the fourth player in school history to lead the team in tackles three times in a career.

Congratulations to James Laurinaitis on taking the next step in his coaching journey.