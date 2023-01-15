Look: CJ Stroud Rumors Swirling On Social Media Today

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The upcoming NFL draft has long been thought to feature an elite quarterback class.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Florida's Anthony Richardson all figure to be selected in the first round.

The noteworthy name omitted? Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

The promising quarterback will assuredly be picked early if he enters the draft, but rumors on social media indicate he may return for another season at Ohio State.

Sports journalist Clay Hall tweeted a photo Friday of Stroud's mother, Kim. Hall's accompanying caption set the rumor mill in motion.

"C.J. Stroud’s mother Kim tells me tonight, 'C.J. will make his decision soon...we appreciate your support!'"

The tweet had many fans asking...what decision? It had been thought of as a foregone conclusion that Stroud would enter the draft and become one of the best-paid and highest regarded QBs of the class.

But of course, the option is open for Stroud to return for the fourth season at Ohio State. Perhaps Stroud is motivated to right the ship after the Buckeyes took a Peach Bowl loss to Georgia, or maybe he feels he can improve his draft stock with another season.

In any case, fans in Columbus would welcome him back with open arms.