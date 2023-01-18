Look: College Football Fans Mourn Death Of Mascot

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Arkansas football team and fans said goodbye to their beloved live mascot, Tusk V, on Sunday.

Tusk V died of natural causes at his home in Dardanelle, Ark. and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. The Russian boar was 4 years old.

"Sending my condolences to my friends at Arkansas. Tusk V was always so nice to me. I will miss my friend," Reveille, Texas A&M's live mascot, tweeted.

According to Tusk V's Twitter bio, his favorite foods were grapes, corn and watermelon.

"Sadden by the passing of Tusk V. UofA making the announcement this afternoon. Hope he’s eating all the grapes he wants in Hog Heaven," one fan said.

"Tusk V has passed. I am miserable. I fed him grapes. he was the tusk when I went to college there. Rest in peace I love you :(," a fan said.

Tusk V served as the official live mascot of the Razorbacks from 2019-2022.

"Damn. Didn't realize we lost Tusk V. Rest easy, fella. Rest in pig," a fan said.

"RIP, Tusk V. All Hogs go to heaven," U.S. representative Steve Womack said.

During Tusk V's tenure, the Razorbacks earned three bowl bids and won two bowl games. Tusk V's final appearance as Arkansas’ live mascot came in the Razorbacks’ 55-53 three-overtime victory over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Hogs also won in his last regular season appearance, a 42-27 win over No. 14 Ole Miss in Tusk V's home stadium.