Look: Deion Sanders' First 5 Games At Colorado Are Brutal

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Here's two facts to whet your college football appetite this Tuesday afternoon.

Fact No. 1: A Deion Sanders-coached team hasn't lost a regular season game since September of 2021.

Fact No. 2: Colorado will face three top-15 teams over the course of their first five games next season.

Something certainly has to give here.

In what's set to be Sanders' first year as head coach at Colorado, the Buffaloes will be put through the wringer in the early part of their 2023 season.

Following a Week 1 road date with National Championship runner-up TCU, Colorado will then take on 12th-ranked USC and No. 15 Oregon in two of the team's next four games.

While the full Pac-12 schedule has yet to be finalized, league insider John Canzano released some of the conference's 2023 matchups today.

Several other intriguing tidbits emerged from Canzano's Tuesday report.

These included November 11th being selected as the date for a late-season clash between Oregon and USC, those same Trojans having a bye the week before the conference championship and the Pac-12 title game itself having two potential dates (Dec. 1 or Dec. 2).

Expect to see Sanders' Buffaloes in 'Prime'-time early and often this upcoming college football season.