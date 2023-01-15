Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral

The late Devin Willock, a former Georgia offensive lineman. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community.

Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the tremendous human being he was.

"Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to," Georgia fan Sam Kramer wrote on Twitter. "U went out of ur way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!"

Willock responded with three heart emojis.

Devin Willock seems like a great human being. He's gone far too soon.

We send our condolences to Willock's family during this difficult day.