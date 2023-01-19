Look: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Football

As he is proving again this year, few college football coaches know how to win the offseason like Lane Kiffin.

First, Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss that should lock him in as the Rebels' head coach for the foreseeable future. He then poached defensive coordinator Pete Golding from Nick Saban's staff at Alabama last week.

This week, Kiffin has been living up to his self-given "Portal King" nickname.

On Thursday, former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders announced his transfer to the Rebels. Sanders, who started four seasons at Oklahoma State and scored 85 total touchdowns during his career with the Cowboys, was one of the most coveted signal-callers in the transfer portal.

That came a day after former LSU quarterback Walker Howard, a former top-100 recruit, announced that he would also transfer to Ole Miss.

Safe to say the football world is impressed with Kiffin's salesmanship.

"Damn man, Lane Kiffin uses the portal right," one fan wrote on Twitter. "He has a returning starter who threw for almost 3,000 yards last year and went ahead and brought in elite transfers Walker Howard and Spencer Sanders. Absolutely rules."

"Portal King," wrote Yahoo's Dan Wetzel.

That said, a lot of football fans seem to now be asking the same question about the Ole Miss offense. After Kiffin added both Sanders and Howard to a quarterback room that already included 2022 starter Jaxson Dart (himself a transfer from USC), who will lead the Rebel offense in 2023?

Fans have posited differing opinions. Some believe Dart will hit the portal again. Others seem to think Kiffin has no intention of starting Sanders but just recruited him so that he wouldn't play for SEC West rival Auburn, as ESPN's Chris Low noted that Sanders' decision came down to the Rebels and Tigers.

While it would come as a surprise if Sanders, who has one season of eligibility left, picked a transfer destination where he isn't virtually guaranteed to start, there's no telling for sure when Kiffin is involved.

"Wait... Spencer Sanders, Dart and Howard?" Damian Parson of the NFL Draft Network tweeted. "Who is transferring out?"

"You could tell this season they didn't have much confidence in Jaxson Dart," Stewart Mandel of the Athletic wrote. "Now he'd have to beat out Sanders."

"How many quarterbacks is Lane planning on playing at a time," a fan posted.

College football fans will likely have to wait a little while to see how the situation resolves itself. Wednesday marked the deadline for football players to enter the transfer portal. There will be a second "transfer window" during which players can change schools that runs from April 15-30.

That should make for one of the more enticing spring football storylines in recent memory, as Dart, Howard and Sanders all compete for the top spot.