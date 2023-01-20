Look: Fired Michigan Coach Releases Statement

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced Friday that the school has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, a few days after Weiss was placed on administrative leave following "reports of computer access crimes."

Weiss has now released a statement about his firing.

However, he didn't shed much light on the mysterious situation. Instead, he simply expressed gratitude for his time at Michigan.

"I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches and staff," Weiss wrote. "The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds. I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love."

Weiss, 39, coached the Michigan quarterbacks each of the past two seasons. In 2022, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator, as well, following the departure of Josh Gattis, a role he shared with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff in each of his two seasons with the team.

Few details have been made available about the allegations against Weiss. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier this week that Weiss is being investigated by the university police and that the alleged crimes occurred in Schembechler Hall, the Michigan football facility.

Prior to his stint with Michigan, Weiss spent 12 seasons working under John Harbaugh, Jim's brother, with the Baltimore Ravens. He got his college coaching start as a graduate assistant at Stanford from 2005-08, where he worked under Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan has not yet indicated whether Moore will be promoted to the offensive coordinator role full-time or if Harbaugh will seek to hire a new coach to split play-calling duties with him.